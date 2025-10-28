As part of the ARES program, Thales reports that it has been notified of a contract by the French DGA to develop, deliver, and deploy a new space surveillance radar. Named AURORE, it will monitor satellites and debris in low Earth orbit from the ground.



This highly innovative surveillance radar system, the largest deployed in Europe, will provide permanent surveillance and simultaneous tracking of multiple space objects, strengthening France's space situational awareness capabilities.



In the context of the increasing militarization of space, it will provide unrivalled detection capabilities to strengthen military space surveillance missions of activities in low Earth orbit.



Designed and manufactured at the Thales site in Limours (Essonne), the AURORE radar also benefits from the expertise gained through partnerships with several French SMEs, the tech defense group said.