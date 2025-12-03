Thames Water has unveiled half-year results that tell a story of progress shadowed by peril. Britain's biggest water utility is investing at a pace not seen in a century and claims to be stabilising its creaking network. Yet its finances remain so fragile that the company continues to teeter between rescue and special administration.

The utility reported underlying revenue of £1.9bn for the six months to September - up 42% year-on-year - helped by steep price rises approved by Ofwat. Underlying EBITDA leapt 69% to £1.2bn, with operating profit rising to £810m. Capital investment surged 22% to £1.26bn as Thames Water pushes ahead with an ambitious programme to fix leaks, upgrade sewers and bolster water quality. Some targets are improving: pollutions are down 20% and leakage remains below the 2019–20 baseline despite the hottest summer on record.

But customers are feeling the strain. Complaints have soared - 55,158 in the first half alone - driven largely by bill increases. The company has expanded support, automatically enrolling more than 100,000 additional households onto social tariffs.

A balance sheet underwater

Despite operational gains, the numbers below the surface remain troubling. Statutory net debt has swollen to £17.6bn, senior gearing has crept up to 85.9%, and liquidity has more than halved since last year. The company has drawn £1.43bn of its £1.5bn super-senior facility simply to keep operating.

Auditors warn of a "material uncertainty" over Thames Water’s ability to continue as a going concern. Its survival hinges on a complex recapitalisation - dubbed RP2 - that requires alignment between creditors, regulators, government and the courts. A creditor-led consortium, London & Valley Water, has submitted a plan to avoid taxpayer support, but negotiations drag on.

The long road to redemption

Chief executive Chris Weston insists the firm is in the early stages of a decade-long transformation: rebuilding technical capability, hiring engineers and addressing years of under-investment and mismanagement. Thames Water is now attempting the biggest upgrade of its network in 150 years, from replacing hundreds of kilometres of water mains to modernising treatment plants and expanding renewable energy.

Progress is visible, but so is risk. Without fresh capital and a regulatory settlement deemed "investible", the company may be forced into special administration.