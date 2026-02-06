Thangamayil Jewellery is building momentum, with its share performance mirroring investor confidence in its retail push. Stronger same-store sales and richer inventory across diamonds, gold, and silver are fueling better profitability, while new showrooms and deeper customer ties keep the growth story steady rather than fleeting.

India's precious metals market opened 2026 with a dramatic surge, as silver prices soared to record highs before plummeting, triggering widespread panic selling and liquidity constraints. Dealers became increasingly hesitant to buy, and discussions about potential changes to import duties further exacerbated the situation.

Consequently, bid-ask spreads widened significantly, reminiscent of the 2011 crash. Margin calls on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) led to the rapid liquidation of numerous positions, severely impacting retail investor confidence. Despite the turmoil in the silver market, gold continued to attract substantial flows into exchange-traded products, serving as a safe haven.

Amid the short-term volatility, the long-term outlook for India's precious metals market remains robust. Gold's allure persists, bolstered by near-record local prices and sustained investor inflows. In addition, platinum jewelry is gaining traction, with retailers expanding into tier-2 and tier-3 markets, promoting men's styles, and offering bi-metal pieces that reduce gold content and cost.

Although fabrication gains are modest, steady demand, lighter designs catering to budget-conscious buyers, and strong export links provide a resilient foundation for the sector. Consequently, silver's volatility is expected to subside once market conditions stabilize.

In this evolving landscape, Thangamayil has solidified its position with a substantial 78,000 square feet retail footprint. The company designs, manufactures, and sells gold, diamond, and silver jewelry, along with lifestyle accessories, through its 49 Thangamayil showrooms and 10 Thangamayil Plus stores dedicated to silver.

Retail surge

Thangamayil's performance in the 9M 25 paints a picture of remarkable growth in the retail sector. Revenues surged by 60.4% y/y, propelling the top-line to 56.6 billion Indian Rupees. This impressive growth was driven by a robust 26% y/y increase in same-store sales, coupled with strong volume growth across diamond, gold, and silver retail segments.

Profitability followed suit, with EBITDA climbing to INR 3.6bn, marking a 116.7% y/y increase. This growth nudged the EBITDA margin up by 170 basis points to 6.4%. Net income more than doubled, reaching INR 2.1bn, up from INR 873m in the previous year. Consequently, EPS mirrored this surge, rising to INR 67.2 from INR 31.8.

Operationally, Thangamayil maintained its expansion momentum by opening ten new outlets, bringing the total number of active showrooms to 66.

This sustained performance drove a 65.9% increase in share prices, elevating the company's market capitalization to INR 98.7bn (USD 1.1bn). With the stock trading at a forward P/E ratio of 35.6x based on 2026 estimated earnings.

Volatility ahead

Thangamayil's latest chapter reads like a well-paced ascent—retail reach expanding, customer affinity growing, and a steady flow of premium metals keeping momentum alive.

Yet, the horizon carries cautionary clouds. The recent volatility in precious metals reminds that even a trusted brand can feel the tremors of broader market swings, and the steep vertical increase in gold & silver prices, if persists, may have an adverse effect on volume offtake even though on realization front it would have a positive impact in the fourth quarter FY 26.

Continued pressure on consumer sentiment, the challenge of sourcing inventory at rising costs, and the need to keep new showrooms humming all point to a delicate balancing act. For Thangamayil, the story ahead depends not just on its current momentum, but on how deftly it navigates these headwinds while keeping customer trust intact.