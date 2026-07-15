Now that you have been tempted by this alluring headline, we need to see whether there is any common thread between online betting, X-rays and a game of Catan. None, at first glance. But actually, yes there is.

We used the MarketScreener Stock Screener to identify mid-cap European names that currently enjoy 100% positive ratings from the analysts who cover them. Here are the cumulative settings used:

Market cap between €3bn and €10bn,

Analyst opinion in the top decile (to capture widely favored companies),

Analyst coverage in the top two deciles (to focus on companies followed by at least eight analysts),

Excluding companies showing a neutral or negative opinion.

That does not necessarily mean these are the deals of the year. But they are worth a look. Three names meet the criteria above:

Lottomatica (16 positive ratings out of 16)

Italy's equivalent of La Française des Jeux (FDJ United) is currently racking up positive recommendations. The average price target is set at €31.58 for a stock trading around €25 at the moment. Financially, the Rome-based company posts solid ratios and a supportive trajectory. Its Achilles' heel is heavy debt.

Lottomatica structures its business around two pillars. On one side, lotteries and draw-based games, a capital-intensive and heavily regulated activity that generates steady cash flows thanks to recurring draws. On the other, online gaming (sports betting, poker, casino), the most dynamic segment, driven by the shift to digital habits.

The group holds a dominant position in the Italian market, one of Europe's most mature and tightly regulated markets, where the licenses it holds create a formidable barrier to entry. The flip side is constant regulatory pressure and heavy reliance on the domestic market.

Comet Holding (10 positive ratings out of 10)

The company has come roaring back onto investors' radar screens, because of its exposure to the memory chip sector. Previously, Comet was mainly a low-margin cyclical industrial name.

The Swiss industrial group specializes in the development, manufacturing and, in part, marketing of components and systems built on three cutting-edge technologies: radio frequency (RF), X-rays and electron beams. Positioned as a pure player in high value-added niche markets, the group benefits from high barriers to entry but remains exposed to the cyclicality that comes with replacement cycles for high-tech equipment.

The group's revenue momentum is closely correlated with capital spending by semiconductor manufacturers. Several drivers currently support the outlook: an exceptional upcycle in semiconductors tied to AI, the rebound in memory investment and higher fab utilization rates. All of that gives the company operating leverage above what is typically seen on the upswing of the semiconductor cycle.

Asmodee (8 positive ratings out of 8)

The stock market life of the Sweden-based company began a year and a half ago, and analysts are unanimously positive on the name, despite its sharp rise since then. It is worth noting that a majority of the research houses covering the stock are Scandinavian, which somewhat concentrates the source of the opinions (do not make me say what I did not say).

Asmodee is an international publisher and distributor of board games, a powerhouse in France and the UK, and number three in the United States. The group has a catalog of more than 400 licenses, 23 creative studios and a presence in more than 100 countries. Its model is integrated and asset-light, which allows it to post a very high cash conversion rate.

The business is organized around three families of games: social games, board games and lifestyle games (collectible cards, miniatures games...). The group develops games from scratch or relies on strong licenses, such as Pokémon, Magic, Star Wars or Marvel (which represent 62% of sales). The company's ability to innovate allows it to outperform the games market every year and to make money despite rather thin margins.