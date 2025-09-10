Sometimes the numbers don't just tell a story, they rewrite it. That's exactly what happened on Tuesday evening when Oracle's earnings report electrified Wall Street. While analysts' expectations focused mainly on significant revenue growth, the company unveiled an unprecedented explosion in its order book for its cloud and AI infrastructure services. The result: a 28% leap in the share price after close, propelling Oracle to record highs and adding $190bn to its market capitalization overnight.

This euphoria is not irrational. Behind this market movement lies an industrial and strategic transformation of rare magnitude, repositioning Oracle amongst the big names in the cloud, alongside giants such as AWS (Amazon), Azure (Microsoft), and Google Cloud (Alphabet).



The figure that changes everything: $455bn

At the heart of this announcement, one indicator caught everyone's eye: Remaining Performance Obligations (RPO), i.e., contracted but not yet recognized revenue. In the space of three months, this indicator rose to $455bn, up 359%. In other words, Oracle now has an order book worth over seven times its current annual revenue. This spectacular jump can be explained by the signing of four multi-billion dollar contracts with three major clients, including OpenAI, Meta, Nvidia, AMD, and xAI. These agreements do not only concern the training of artificial intelligence models, but above all the inference phase, when the models are used on a large scale. As Larry Ellison, founder of Oracle, pointed out, "the inference market is much larger than the training market."

An extraordinary growth trajectory

CEO Safra Catz has made some dizzying predictions. Revenue from the Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) division, estimated at $18bn this year, is expected to soar to $144bn in five years, a scenario that is well above Wall Street expectations ($91bn). One might legitimately wonder how Oracle will transform this record order book and ambitious outlook into concrete revenue in such a short time, given that its estimated total revenue for this year is around $67bn. For investors, this outlook is shaking up the cloud hierarchy. Oracle, long considered a laggard in the digital race, finds itself propelled to the forefront thanks to the explosion in computing power requirements for generative AI.

"Asset pretty light"

While this rise in power raises hopes, it also raises questions. How does Oracle intend to deliver such capabilities in a context of semiconductor shortages and when its rivals are announcing colossal capex? Amazon, Microsoft, Google, and Meta Platforms together plan to spend over $350bn in capex in 2024, and more than $400bn in 2026. Meanwhile, Oracle has raised its capital expenditure for the current fiscal year to $35bn. However, the group insists on the specificity of its model. Safra Catz summed it up as follows: "I wouldn't call it asset light, but let's say asset pretty light." Unlike hyperscalers, Oracle does not build its own buildings or land on a massive scale. Its capex is almost exclusively dedicated to equipment that directly generates revenue: GPUs, servers, and very high-performance networks. Data centers are based on leased space or partnerships. As a result, every dollar spent translates more quickly into revenue, with sometimes only a week between the installation of the equipment and actual billing.

The Oracle model versus hyperscalers

This streamlined model has three major advantages. First, it offers greater agility: Oracle can quickly deploy cloud capacity as contracts are signed. Second, there is a better correlation between investment and revenue, since each deployment responds to a firm contractual demand (the famous $455bn in RPOs). Finally, technological differentiation: Oracle claims superior performance from its networks and superclusters, reducing the cost of training models for its customers. This positioning echoes a strategic dynamic: Oracle is not seeking to compete head-on with AWS or Azure on overall volume, but to capture the explosive growth of AI with a different capitalistic approach. By outsourcing real estate and focusing its efforts on hardware, the company offers an attractive alternative for companies concerned about flexibility and costs.

Implications for the AI ecosystem

Oracle's announcement goes beyond its financial results. It illustrates the turning point in the AI and cloud sector. Demand is no longer focused solely on training colossal models such as GPT-4 or Gemini, but above all on inference, i.e., everyday use by millions of users and businesses. And it is precisely this segment that Oracle is targeting. With its Stargate partnership, which involves $500bn in investments with OpenAI and SoftBank, Oracle is establishing itself at the heart of a global ecosystem. The $30 billion annual contract with OpenAI, including the development of multiple data centers, confirms this ambition. Ultimately, Oracle could become the "enterprise AI infrastructure OS," just as Windows was once the PC OS.

Oracle, betting on reinvention

In the space of a quarter, Oracle has achieved what few investors anticipated: establishing itself as a key player in the cloud and AI sectors. Admittedly, its current revenues ($14.9bn in the last quarter) are still modest compared to sector giants. However, its order book, contractual momentum, and the originality of its investment model are changing perceptions. The question is no longer whether Oracle can catch up, but how far it can go. In an industry dominated by the race for capital expenditure, Oracle has chosen to do things differently. And the market, by sending its stock up 28% in one evening, has clearly validated this strategy.