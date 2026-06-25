The orthodoxy of financial theory, and sound logic, dictates that the value of an asset stems primarily from the free cash flow it will generate for its owner over its useful life.

Based on this premise, investors immediately look to the earnings multiples at which publicly traded companies are valued to assess the attractiveness of a potential transaction.

Several parameters come into play here: the calculation of real profit, which in most cases and sectors means free cash flow, often very different from accounting net income; the growth prospects of that profit; interest rates and the associated risk premium; and so on.

On these subjects, see among others: ABCs of Financial Analysis: The Six Pillars of Asset Valuation.

The publication last week of our commentary on Accenture's results prompted a question from a reader, who inquired about the calculations that led us to write that the current valuation of the global consulting leader represented "a multiple of eight to nine times the expected cash profit for this year."

This provided an opportunity to add another entry to the ABC series on the theme of how to define real profit, because while the "price" paid is clear, whether market capitalization or enterprise value.

Let's take the case of Accenture. In the previous fiscal year, the group reported net income of $7.7bn and free cash flow of $10.9bn. The divergence between the two is explained by the weight of depreciation and amortization, a non-cash charge inherited from Accenture's numerous acquisitions, which exceeded capital expenditures and, of course, stock-based compensation, which reached $2.1bn.

Which one should be used? Choosing to avoid complex circumvolutions and keeping in mind that the value of an asset stems primarily from the free cash flow it puts in its owner's pocket, we based our analysis here on the amount of capital returned to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks.

What did we observe for 2025? Accenture distributed $3.7bn in dividends and, net of share issuances related to stock options, directed $3.2bn toward share buybacks, for a total of $6.9bn returned to shareholders, which happens to be exactly twice as much as ten years ago.

Divided by the number of shares outstanding, this translated into capital returned to shareholders of $11 per share; accounting earnings per share of $12; and gross, unadjusted free cash flow, as it would appear on a screener, of $17 per share.

Suffice it to say that the range is significant, and relying solely on gross, unadjusted free cash flow could lead to a significant error in judgment. Conversely, over ten years, these quick back-of-the-envelope calculations show that the capital returned to shareholders each year is largely equivalent to net income: in aggregate, between 2016 and 2025, $73 per share in dividends and buybacks, compared to $81 in earnings per share.

In this regard, the group's accounting profit seemed to us a faithful measure of the group's earning power, and an ideal numerator for calculating the profit multiple at which Accenture was trading as of the article's publication date. For illustrative purposes, here is Accenture's earnings per share over ten years:

2016: $6.2

2017: $5.2

2018: $6.2

2019: $7.4

2020: $7.9

2021: $9.1

2022: $10.7

2023: $10.8

2024: $11.4

2025: $12.1

And, also on a per-share basis, the capital returned to shareholders via dividends and share buybacks net of stock-option related issuances:

2016: $6.2

2017: $5.2

2018: $6.2

2019: $7.4

2020: $7.9

2021: $9.1

2022: $10.7

2023: $10.8

2024: $11.4

2025: $12.1

For 2026 and 2027, as can be found on MarketScreener, earnings per share are expected at $13.5 and $14.7, respectively. One can expect to see this almost entirely returned to shareholders, as usual. Hence, a seemingly very attractive situation, and the title of the article Accenture Now Valued at a Single-Digit Multiple of its Earnings is perfectly justified.