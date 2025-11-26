The shutdown has thrown the American statistical apparatus into disarray, depriving investors of data for a month and a half. During that time, data collection was suspended. It will therefore take several more weeks before the calendar returns to normal. In the meantime, some indicators will be released - with a delay - by Christmas, while others will simply be cancelled.

As of today, the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) has published an updated calendar. The BEA, meanwhile, has said that the September PCE (Personal Consumption Expenditure) inflation gauge will be released on December 5. Below are the main indicators expected between now and Christmas.

Sources: BLS, BEA, MarketScreener

Several data releases will never see the light of day, for example, the September JOLTS report, the October CPI, and the October real wage series.

Regarding the employment report for that same month, job creation figures will be folded into the November report. There will, however, be no unemployment rate for that month.

Job creation data come from the establishment survey, which can be recovered retroactively. The unemployment rate, in contrast, is based on the household survey, which cannot be conducted after the fact.

Finally, the first estimate of Q3 GDP is expected to be published on Tuesday, December 23.