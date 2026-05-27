Micron and SK Hynix just did something remarkable. In the space of 24 hours, both memory-chip makers crossed $1 trillion in market value. It says a lot about where the artificial-intelligence boom has moved next.

For much of the AI rally, investors focused on the most obvious winners: Nvidia, the company selling the picks and shovels of the new computing rush, Microsoft and Amazon, the landlords of the cloud, or Alphabet and Meta, the giants trying to turn AI into products and profits. But AI needs chips, power, servers, factories, packaging, and, crucially, memory. A model that cannot move and store data quickly is not a genius. It is just a very expensive intern staring at a spreadsheet.

That is why Micron and SK Hynix have suddenly become central characters in the market's favorite story. Micron is up 860% over one year. SK Hynix is up roughly 1,000%. Micron closed last night at $896 after jumping 20% in a single session. Two years ago, the average analyst price target for Micron was $145, below where the stock traded at the time. That is a useful reminder that Wall Street's crystal ball is often just a snow globe with better lighting.

The broader market reaction was telling. The Nasdaq 100 closed at a record 30,001 points, up 1.8%, largely because of semiconductors. Apple, Microsoft, and Amazon actually slipped. The Dow Jones fell 0.2%. This was not a general celebration of corporate America. It was a targeted bet on the machinery behind AI.

There are 13 companies worldwide above the $1 trillion level: 10 American, two Korean - Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix - and one Taiwanese, TSMC. The club is almost entirely technological. Berkshire Hathaway remains the great exception, though even Warren Buffett's empire has had some help from big stakes in Apple and Alphabet.

The newest members have something else in common: They have been pulled upward by AI. Broadcom is moving toward $2 trillion. TSMC, Samsung, Micron, and SK Hynix are no longer treated as ordinary semiconductor businesses. They are being revalued as AI infrastructure companies.

Memory chips have historically been a brutal business. Demand surges, companies overbuild, prices fall, margins shrink, and investors remember why the sector was considered cyclical in the first place. Micron and SK Hynix traded at low multiples because history had taught investors not to get too comfortable. But the AI boom is challenging that old logic. Investors are betting that demand for high-performance memory will not follow the usual cycle. They believe AI will require so much computing capacity, for so long, that memory makers can enjoy stronger pricing, higher margins, and a less punishing business model. Maybe this really is a supercycle.

The striking part is that, despite their wild gains, these companies do not look outrageously expensive by traditional measures. Nvidia trades at about 17.2 times expected 2027 earnings. TSMC is around 19 times. Micron is at 7.3 times. SK Hynix is even lower, near 5.05 times. So the market's enthusiasm is not simply a matter of investors paying any price for any company with "AI" nearby.

Iran remains the main geopolitical risk in today's session, but markets are still treating it as a problem to monitor rather than a reason to panic. The situation is unresolved: Trump says a deal is close, yet no agreement has been reached, and talks aimed at ending the war remain fluid. He is meeting his Cabinet today, which keeps the issue firmly in focus.

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