Nasdaq futures fell more than 2%, leading a broader pullback across U.S. markets. The S&P 500 was also sharply lower, while the Dow looked merely bruised by comparison. The selling was concentrated where the excitement has been: mega-cap tech, chipmakers, and the companies investors have treated as the main winners of the AI boom.
Nvidia and Alphabet were down nearly 3% in premarket trading. Intel, Marvell Technology, and AMD fell much harder, losing between 6% and 8%. Micron, Sandisk, and Western Digital were also hit. The Russell 2000, more sensitive to interest rates, dropped as well. The VIX, Wall Street’s familiar anxiety meter, climbed above 20, which is not panic, but it is the market clearing its throat rather loudly. The concern is that the cost of building AI is becoming harder to ignore.
The harder question is about the buyers of all this hardware. Amazon, Alphabet, Oracle and others are spending heavily to keep up. In some cases, they are taking on more debt to fund the race. That may be the right move, but it may also be the sort of thing that looks brilliant until investors start asking when the return shows up. SpaceX has now become part of that conversation. Its shares dropped sharply after a huge run, and the company has tapped the bond market following its blockbuster IPO.
A company selling the tools of the boom can still be treated as a direct beneficiary. A company buying those tools has to prove the spending will lead to profits, not just larger data centers and more impressive investor-day slides. The market is getting less patient with firms that are on the capital-expenditure side of the ledger.
Software is facing its own pressure. The spread of easier coding tools is wonderful for productivity, but less wonderful for companies whose pricing power depends on software staying difficult, scarce, or mysterious. That helps explain why some software names have been weak even while the broader AI story remains intact. AI may lift the economy, but it will not lift every stock that uses the word in a press release.
The broader market backdrop is not helping. Traders now expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by a total of 50 basis points by December, up from expectations of just one quarter-point hike two weeks ago. The shift reflects a more hawkish view of policy under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. The two-year Treasury yield recently touched its highest level since February 2025 before slipping back to around 4.19%.
Higher rates make expensive growth stocks harder to love. They also make debt-funded expansion look less elegant. Borrowing heavily to build the future is easier when money is cheap. When it is not, the future starts asking for collateral.
The market had also been enjoying relief from the Middle East. A ceasefire and the U.S.-Iran agreement, including a 60-day sanctions waiver for Iran, helped push oil prices lower and supported a strong rally earlier this quarter. But much of that optimism already seems priced in. Donald Trump has said he will "do what I have to do" if Iran fails to honor its side of the deal. There are also new talks over the Strait of Hormuz. Oman and Iran said they will form a team to work on navigation administration, along with related costs and services, and will consult coastal countries and other interested parties.
Today's economic highlights:
- Dollar index: 101.317
- Gold: $4,116
- Crude Oil (BRENT): $77.42 (WTI) $73.39
- United States 10 years: 4.9%
- BITCOIN: $62,309
In corporate news:
- A Winamp subsidiary sues Nvidia for allegedly infringing content to develop AI models.
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UK tribunal green-lights a $4 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud services.
- Ceva launches spatial audio software for PC gaming headsets.
- Amazon ordered by the NLRB to bargain with California warehouse workers following a labor law appeal.
- SpaceX launches its first Starfall capsule in a bid to tap the space manufacturing market.
- Tesla and NatPower reach a deal on the first phase of a 5 billion dollar battery storage plan.
- Oracle is cutting 21,000 jobs as part of its shift towards AI.
- Apollo is restricting redemptions from its private debt fund in the face of a surge in redemption requests.
- Clinical failure for an experimental Pfizer treatment for lung cancer in phase III trials.
- Qualcomm is close to acquiring the AI chip start-up Modular, according to Bloomberg.
- Eli Lilly has secured approval from the UK High Court for its $7.8 billion acquisition of Centessa.
- Alimentation Couche-Tard reports a sharp rise in Q4 fiscal earnings, exceeding expectations.
- SpaceX will provide computing power to Reflection AI under a long-term contract worth $6.3 billion. SpaceX, whose share price fell by 16% yesterday, whilst remaining above its IPO price.
- Meta has suspended its internal activity tracking tool following security breaches. Meta is also investing $900 million in the Indian fintech platform CRED.
- Omnicom and Netflix are collaborating on AI-driven advertising campaigns.
- Tesla is the subject of a federal investigation following a fatal accident in Texas.
- BP, Marathon, 7-Eleven and Walmart are facing a lawsuit in California over the alleged use of AI to inflate petrol prices.
- IBM is partnering with OpenAI to integrate AI into corporate cybersecurity.
- Public Storage is set to acquire Public Storage Canada for $1.2 billion.
- TechnipFMC has secured a contract for flexible pipelines for an Azule Energy project in Angola.
- Edgewell has rejected a takeover bid from Yellow Wood Partners at $30 per share.
- Nissan shareholders have rejected the reappointment of Motoo Nagai, a long-serving external director whose independence had been called into question.
- Samsung Electronics is rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex to its employees.
- Petrobras has approved a $1.2 billion renewable fuels project in Brazil.
- Today's key earnings releases: FedEx, Carnival, Sunbelt Rentals, Bunzl
Analyst Recommendations:
- Cdw Corporation: Morgan Stanley upgrades to overweight from equal weight with a price target raised from USD 142 to USD 170.
- Ibm: JP Morgan upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 270 to USD 291.
- Synopsys, Inc.: Piper Sandler & Co upgrades to overweight from neutral with a price target raised from USD 450 to USD 550.
- Talen Energy Corporation: Jefferies upgrades to hold from restricted with a target price of USD 453.
- Zions Bancorporation, National Association: Baird downgrades to neutral from outperform with a target price of USD 68.
- Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation (The): Citi maintains its neutral recommendation and raises the target price from USD 136 to USD 167.
- Carmax, Inc.: Morgan Stanley maintains its equalwt recommendation and raises the target price from USD 35 to USD 44.
- Datadog, Inc.: Arete Research maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 260 to USD 340.
- Kla Corporation: Bernstein maintains its outperform rating and reduces the target price from USD 1975 to USD 197.50.
- Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc.: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 65 to USD 86.
- Nxp Semiconductors N.v.: Citi maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 270 to USD 370.
- Tapestry, Inc.: UBS maintains its buy recommendation and raises the target price from USD 187 to USD 230.
- Td Synnex Corporation: Morgan Stanley maintains its overweight recommendation and raises the target price from USD 271 to USD 341.