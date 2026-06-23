For months, investors have rewarded the suppliers of the AI boom, especially chipmakers, because their role is obvious. If everyone needs more computing power, someone has to sell the hardware. That part of the trade still makes sense. The Philadelphia Semiconductor Index recently hit a fresh record and is up roughly 106% this year. But Tuesday morning, the mood has shifted.

Nasdaq futures fell more than 2%, leading a broader pullback across U.S. markets. The S&P 500 was also sharply lower, while the Dow looked merely bruised by comparison. The selling was concentrated where the excitement has been: mega-cap tech, chipmakers, and the companies investors have treated as the main winners of the AI boom.

Nvidia and Alphabet were down nearly 3% in premarket trading. Intel, Marvell Technology, and AMD fell much harder, losing between 6% and 8%. Micron, Sandisk, and Western Digital were also hit. The Russell 2000, more sensitive to interest rates, dropped as well. The VIX, Wall Street’s familiar anxiety meter, climbed above 20, which is not panic, but it is the market clearing its throat rather loudly. The concern is that the cost of building AI is becoming harder to ignore.

The harder question is about the buyers of all this hardware. Amazon, Alphabet, Oracle and others are spending heavily to keep up. In some cases, they are taking on more debt to fund the race. That may be the right move, but it may also be the sort of thing that looks brilliant until investors start asking when the return shows up. SpaceX has now become part of that conversation. Its shares dropped sharply after a huge run, and the company has tapped the bond market following its blockbuster IPO.

A company selling the tools of the boom can still be treated as a direct beneficiary. A company buying those tools has to prove the spending will lead to profits, not just larger data centers and more impressive investor-day slides. The market is getting less patient with firms that are on the capital-expenditure side of the ledger.

Software is facing its own pressure. The spread of easier coding tools is wonderful for productivity, but less wonderful for companies whose pricing power depends on software staying difficult, scarce, or mysterious. That helps explain why some software names have been weak even while the broader AI story remains intact. AI may lift the economy, but it will not lift every stock that uses the word in a press release.

The broader market backdrop is not helping. Traders now expect the Federal Reserve to raise rates by a total of 50 basis points by December, up from expectations of just one quarter-point hike two weeks ago. The shift reflects a more hawkish view of policy under new Fed Chair Kevin Warsh. The two-year Treasury yield recently touched its highest level since February 2025 before slipping back to around 4.19%.

Higher rates make expensive growth stocks harder to love. They also make debt-funded expansion look less elegant. Borrowing heavily to build the future is easier when money is cheap. When it is not, the future starts asking for collateral.

The market had also been enjoying relief from the Middle East. A ceasefire and the U.S.-Iran agreement, including a 60-day sanctions waiver for Iran, helped push oil prices lower and supported a strong rally earlier this quarter. But much of that optimism already seems priced in. Donald Trump has said he will "do what I have to do" if Iran fails to honor its side of the deal. There are also new talks over the Strait of Hormuz. Oman and Iran said they will form a team to work on navigation administration, along with related costs and services, and will consult coastal countries and other interested parties.

Today's economic highlights:

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Dollar index : 101.317

: 101.317 Gold : $4,116

: $4,116 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $77.42 ( WTI ) $73.39

: $77.42 ( ) $73.39 United States 10 years : 4.9%

: 4.9% BITCOIN: $62,309

In corporate news:

A Winamp subsidiary sues Nvidia for allegedly infringing content to develop AI models.

UK tribunal green-lights a $4 billion lawsuit against Apple over iCloud services.



Ceva launches spatial audio software for PC gaming headsets.



Amazon ordered by the NLRB to bargain with California warehouse workers following a labor law appeal.



SpaceX launches its first Starfall capsule in a bid to tap the space manufacturing market.



Tesla and NatPower reach a deal on the first phase of a 5 billion dollar battery storage plan.

Oracle is cutting 21,000 jobs as part of its shift towards AI.

Apollo is restricting redemptions from its private debt fund in the face of a surge in redemption requests.

Clinical failure for an experimental Pfizer treatment for lung cancer in phase III trials.

Qualcomm is close to acquiring the AI chip start-up Modular, according to Bloomberg.

Eli Lilly has secured approval from the UK High Court for its $7.8 billion acquisition of Centessa.

Alimentation Couche-Tard reports a sharp rise in Q4 fiscal earnings, exceeding expectations.

SpaceX will provide computing power to Reflection AI under a long-term contract worth $6.3 billion. SpaceX, whose share price fell by 16% yesterday, whilst remaining above its IPO price.

Meta has suspended its internal activity tracking tool following security breaches. Meta is also investing $900 million in the Indian fintech platform CRED.

Omnicom and Netflix are collaborating on AI-driven advertising campaigns.

Tesla is the subject of a federal investigation following a fatal accident in Texas.

BP, Marathon, 7-Eleven and Walmart are facing a lawsuit in California over the alleged use of AI to inflate petrol prices.

IBM is partnering with OpenAI to integrate AI into corporate cybersecurity.

Public Storage is set to acquire Public Storage Canada for $1.2 billion.

TechnipFMC has secured a contract for flexible pipelines for an Azule Energy project in Angola.

Edgewell has rejected a takeover bid from Yellow Wood Partners at $30 per share.

Nissan shareholders have rejected the reappointment of Motoo Nagai, a long-serving external director whose independence had been called into question.

Samsung Electronics is rolling out ChatGPT Enterprise and Codex to its employees.

Petrobras has approved a $1.2 billion renewable fuels project in Brazil.

Today's key earnings releases: FedEx, Carnival, Sunbelt Rentals, Bunzl

Analyst Recommendations: