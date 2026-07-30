As paradoxical as it may sound, the arrival of Claude Code has genuinely revived job postings in software development. What is shaping up to be the biggest economic boom in history may not be such bad news for employment, even if it still needs to be proven over time.

The biggest economic boom in history

Artificial intelligence has unleashed a wave of massive investment. But what is less visible is that this is probably the most violent economic boom in history.

For 2026 alone, Alphabet, Google's parent company, raised its capital spending outlook to between $195bn and $205bn. A spectacular surge that captures the sector's euphoria, while pushing the group's free cash flow into the red.

The only comparable precedent dates back to the mid-19th century, during Great Britain's canal-building boom. As often happens in this kind of bubble, the financial push proves premature: the euphoric phase gives way to a sharp correction, before things eventually stabilize.

Let's just hope, for our beloved energy-drink-fueled tech specialists, that the sector does not correct too brutally. Even if the pullback already looks clearly underway.

Source - Bank of International Settlement

Did Claude Code create jobs?

The arrival of the first language models initially sparked a very natural fear: the fear of replacement. A logical concern when a simple free website can think, write and draw better than you can, and one soon reinforced by waves of layoffs justified by AI integration.

On the front line, IT and software development quickly saw AI master their tools. But what was supposed to be the final blow for developers produced the opposite effect.

While job postings are falling overall, the launch of Claude Code appears to have re-energized developer hiring. An unexpected reversal for a sector hit so hard by AI that people were talking about a "SaaSpocalypse", a crisis that is ultimately proving less severe than feared. These figures, while counterintuitive, are still excellent news, even though there is no doubt that AI will profoundly reshape our jobs.

Source - Substack a16z news

Why Europe is getting hit by higher oil prices

Renewed tensions in the Middle East are once again weighing on energy prices, starting with fuel. A paradox for Europe: even as the region exports primarily to Asia, Europe seems among the hardest hit.

On paper, the European Union has managed to diversify its crude oil supplies, mainly secured from the United States, Norway and Kazakhstan. Under 10% of its crude comes from the Middle East (mainly from Saudi Arabia and Iraq), while Asia depends on it heavily.

So how do we explain the rapid spike in prices at the pump? First, because the global price of oil is globalized and trending higher. Second, because crude oil must be distinguished from refined products. In that second market, Europe's dependence on the Middle East rises from 15% to 20%. Since the 2023 embargo on Russian fuels, the continent has in fact turned to Gulf allies' refineries to cover its needs for diesel and jet fuel.

Pump prices will therefore keep rising in Europe with every jump in oil prices. A chance to play trader and watch the oil price curve to buy at the right time.