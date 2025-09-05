Disappointing forecasts and artificial intelligence that is still under-monetized: the customer management software giant continues to face obstacles, quarter after quarter.

Salesforce shareholders have reason to feel dizzy. The stock leapt 150% in 2023-2024, although has lost 28% so far this year. Salesforce is even one of the 30 worst performers in the S&P 500. The comparison is harsh when compared to software giants that are better credited with AI (Microsoft, Oracle and Palantir).

Let's talk about AI, because it is the company's main underlying problem. Salesforce may be stepping up its game with Agentforce, its AI agent platform launched in late 2024 to automate tasks and processes in the cloud (sales, support, marketing), improve productivity, and generate margin gains through data exploitation, and it may have acquired Informatica for $8bn, but the market doubts the progress made on this front. This is especially true given that its peers are now more than one step ahead in this technology.

The sector backdrop does not help. There is a real risk of a possible migration to AI agents capable of generating software functionality, initially in the front office (contact centers, marketing, sales), with the potential to significantly challenge the group's subscription models. This would imply a decline in per-user billing in favor of models based on usage, performance, or volume of tasks performed. Of course, Salesforce is not alone in this respect. Adobe, for example, and others are facing the same fears.

Operationally, Q2 (ended July 31) was fairly good in terms of execution. Revenue reached $10.2bn (+10%) with EPS exceeding the consensus. However, it was Q3 expectations that dampened the mood, with a modest revenue range of $10.24bn to $10.29bn (+8-9%).

That said, regarding valuation, the stock's multiples are historically low compared to Microsoft and Oracle. At around 21x 12-month earnings, Salesforce appears to be fairly cheap, especially since the share buyback program has been increased by $20bn (to a total of $50bn) and the hedge fund Starboard Value has increased its position. However, at this stage, there is only one way for Salesforce to regain the confidence of its shareholders: i.e. credibly integrate AI into its growth strategy and ensure that this technology is better monetized. Otherwise, the discount may persist, even at historically low levels.