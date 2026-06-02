Wall Street is taking a breather, with futures down between 0.5% and 0.1%, after the S&P 500 posted eight straight winning sessions, matching a run from April 2025, and has reached another record. The Nasdaq has also been setting highs. This is happening while Brent and WTI crude are sitting in the $90-to-$95 range.

The market is treating the energy shock as serious, but not serious enough to derail the artificial-intelligence trade. The clearest example today is Hewlett Packard Enterprise. The company's shares surged after results that gave investors exactly what they wanted: proof that the AI infrastructure boom is not just a story told by chipmakers with heroic valuations. HPE pulled forward its long-term financial targets by two years, and suddenly a company that once sounded like the plumbing of corporate IT is being treated like a front-row participant in the next industrial cycle.

Dell and Super Micro Computer also rose, helped by the same logic. If your hardware belongs in a data center, the market has decided you are useful again. For years, investors preferred software companies with light assets and fat margins. Now, in a twist that must be quietly satisfying in server rooms everywhere, the physical stuff matters again.

Alphabet offered another reminder of the scale of the race. The company is looking to raise $80 billion in equity offerings, with Berkshire Hathaway involved, to fund its AI infrastructure buildout. Its shares slipped, which is not shocking. Investors like ambition, but they like it even more when someone else pays for it. Still, the number itself is the point. The AI race is no longer about clever demos or vague promises. It is about capital spending on a level that makes even very large companies look like they are renovating the planet.

Nvidia remains the gravitational force. Its shares jumped on Monday after it unveiled a new processor aimed at bringing AI capabilities to personal computers. Marvell Technology then surged after Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang described it as a future trillion-dollar company, helped by Nvidia's earlier $2 billion investment.

The result is a stock market that looks strong on the surface but narrow underneath. Money keeps moving toward companies tied to AI chips, servers, memory, data centers, and the infrastructure behind all of it. Samsung Electronics is nearing a $1.5 trillion market value, putting it close to the top tier of global companies, thanks in large part to its role in AI-related memory chips. Anthropic, OpenAI's rival, was valued at $965 billion in its latest funding round and has filed early paperwork for a public listing. These are not small signals. They are the market's way of saying that AI is not a sector anymore. It is becoming the organizing principle of equity investing.

Companies outside the AI supply chain have to fight harder to get noticed. A solid business update is nice. A decent margin is respectable. But unless a company can plausibly say "data center" in a sentence, investors may respond with the emotional range of a printer jam. Microchip Technology rose after giving an upbeat data-center revenue forecast. Philip Morris slipped after lowering its annual profit outlook. The contrast was not subtle.

In the Middle East, hopes for a U.S.-Iran agreement and a reopening of the Strait of Hormuz have helped sentiment. But the news remains confusing. Lebanon announced a partial ceasefire between Hezbollah and Israel, while reports still point to fighting. Iran said it was suspending talks with the United States because of the violence in Lebanon. Donald Trump, meanwhile, said negotiations with Tehran were moving quickly. Investors have been willing to believe in progress, but they are not being offered a clean picture.

Investors are waiting for the April JOLTS job openings report, expected to show roughly 6.866 million openings, ahead of Friday's more important employment report. Cleveland Fed President Beth Hammack is also scheduled to speak, and traders will listen for clues on rates. Money markets have nearly priced out rate cuts for 2026 and are assigning growing odds to an eventual hike if inflation pressures keep building.

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Dollar index : 99.070

: 99.070 Gold : $4,527

: $4,527 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $93.64 ( WTI ) $90.84

: $93.64 ( ) $90.84 United States 10 years : 4.43%

: 4.43% BITCOIN: $69,285

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