In September, inflation accelerated again in Japan, increasing pressure on the Bank of Japan to raise interest rates. However, between economic uncertainties and a prime minister who favors a flexible monetary policy, the BOJ is likely to opt for a status quo next week.

After several months of slowdown, inflation rose again in September, now 2.9%, from 2.7% in August. However, this level is in line with economists' expectations.

Source: Trading Economics

The same factors continue to drive price indices upward. First is rice, up 48.6% year-on-year. Next are energy prices: electricity prices rose 3.2% in September.

Excluding food and energy, inflation was 3% in September, well above the Bank of Japan's target of 2%. The good news is that Japan has emerged from the deflationary spiral that has held it back for decades, although this means that the Bank of Japan is raising interest rates.

After maintaining an ultra-accommodative monetary policy for a long time, the BoJ began raising interest rates in March 2024. Since January, the benchmark interest rate has stood at 0.5%. As such there is still room to raise interest rates. While timing is uncertain, this is the direction in which things are heading.

The uncertainty caused by Donald Trump's tariffs prompted the Bank of Japan to pause its monetary normalization. This status quo is likely to continue after Sanae Takaichi takes office. She is a leader who follows in the footsteps of Shinzo Abe, Prime Minister from 2012 to 2020, who was a proponent of fiscal and monetary stimulus.

Nevertheless, there are also factors in favor of a further rate hike. Almost all (96%) of economists surveyed by Reuters anticipate such a move between now and March 2026.

At the last meeting in September, two members had already voted against the status quo.

One of the main arguments is the weakness of the yen, which is fueling imported inflation. This is also a topic of interest to the Americans. Scott Bessent has repeatedly called on Japan to adopt a tighter monetary policy in order to strengthen the yen.

The Treasury Secretary will accompany Donald Trump on his visit to Tokyo next week. The US president will meet with Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi on Tuesday.