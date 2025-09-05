Monday, September 1, 2025
- Stocks are more expensive today than they were during the dot-com bubble (Wall Street Journal).
- Why is China building faster than the rest of the world? (Wired).
- The wild dreams of a climate sorcerer's apprentice (XXI). ❤️
- Americans are having less sex than ever (Wall Street Journal).
- Why did ARK Innovation's value suddenly skyrocket this summer? (FT Alphaville).
- He wants to climb almost every high peak in the United States. In one month (New York Times).
- Are AI and Democracy Compatible? (Foreign Policy).❤️
Tuesday, September 2, 2025
- An interview with Scott Bessent over omelets (Semafor) and the Treasury Secretary's position on the Fed (Reuters).
- Does AI mark the end of software engineering or the next step in its evolution? (The Verge).
- The fiascos of Macron's fascination with spies (XXI).❤️
- The Big Lebowski's friendship test (The Atlantic).❤️
- OMG, Americans no longer believe in working harder to earn more! (Wall Street Journal).
- Customers love AI-created beer (The Economist).
- Why vegan restaurants are closing or offering meat (The Guardian).
Wednesday, September 3, 2025
- Why is the market ignoring the attack on the Fed? (Financial Times).❤️
- Trade is the new fiscal risk (Axios).
- Ray Dalio believes the US is sliding toward a 1930s-style autocracy (Financial Times).❤️
- 1,135 billionaires in the United States (Wall Street Journal).
- Bercy scrutinizes "unusual" cash flows at Bolloré Group (Mediapart).
- The anti-Trump resistance that really works (The Atlantic).
Thursday, September 4, 2025
- How to measure FOMO? (Klement on Investing).
- US lawmakers can't seem to stay away from the stockmarket (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- The interrupted rise of the "dictator of Louisiana," Trump's ancestor (Retro News).
- Can AI replace retiring baby boomers? (Exponential View).❤️
- The Brexit polycrisis theory (The Economist).
- Who will wield all these shiny new weapons? (Foreign Policy).❤️
Friday, September 5, 2025
- The unexpected winners of Trump's trade war (Wired).
- Nasdaq tightens rules due to Made in China pump & dump (Wall Street Journal).
- How Wikipedia survives (The Verge).
- Did climate change precipitate the American Civil War? (Uncharted Territories).❤️
- Who wants to live forever? Despots (Ars Technica).
- Donald Trump is unpopular, but no one can counter him. Why? (The Economist).❤️
- Dalloway: How Virginia Woolf predicted the future (New York Times).❤️
- The Fed is too independent (Intelligencer).
- Popular chatbots accentuate misinformation (Axios).