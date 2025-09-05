The Best Articles of the Week: a sex recession, AI, Bistros and Autocracy

Stockmarket valuations now exceed those in the dot-com bubble, according to the WSJ. The FT questions the market's indifference to political attacks on the Fed. Wired identifies the unexpected winners of Trump's trade war. Foreign Policy and Le Grand Continent revisit the tensions between AI, democracy, and central banks. Check out our selection of must-read articles this week.