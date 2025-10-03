Monday, September 29, 2025
- Economists would like Waller as the next Fed chair, but think Hassett will get the job (Financial Times).
- Why America will lose its mercantilist struggle (Bloomberg).
- How Jensen Huang is using Nvidia's money to control the AI ecosystem (The Information).
- Democrats are lying to themselves about why they lost (Yascha Mounk).
- In London, Oxford Street in the shadow of money laundering (XXI).
- James Graham: "The right is much better at telling stories" (Bloomberg).
Tuesday, September 30, 2025
- In the US, AI data centers are causing electricity bills to skyrocket (Bloomberg).❤️
- OpenAI prepares to launch a social app for AI-generated videos (Wired).
- The UN, the new Davos for diplomats (Project Syndicate).
- OpenAI reports $4.3 billion in revenue and $2.5 billion in losses in Q1 (The Information).
- Individuals replace companies as the main players in the business world (The Economist).❤️
- The emergence of virtual territories will reshape geopolitics (Noéma).❤️
- Welcome to the debt jungle of First Brands (FT Alphaville).
- Do mosquitoes prefer beer drinkers? (National Geographic).
Wednesday, October 1, 2025
- Is European AI a lost cause? (Noéma).❤️
- The SEC is preparing to allow stocks to be traded like cryptocurrencies (The Information).
- The real issues and the true story behind Peter Thiel's obsession with the Antichrist (Wired).
- Russia remains the leading supplier of nuclear fuel to the United States (Bloomberg).
- TrumpRx, a website for paying cash for certain drugs on a government website at a negotiated discount (Wall Street Journal).
Thursday, October 2, 2025
- The new media moguls: the Ellisons (The Economist).❤️
- Self-promotion works, especially if you're bad at your job (Klement on Investing).❤️
- GDP-AI = 0? (FT Unhedged).
- Revelation: Europe loses 600 football fields of nature and culture every day (The Guardian).❤️
- The Zucman tax faces economic and legal constraints (The Conversation).
- Government shutdown in 2025: A guide to what's still open, what's closed, and what's unclear (Politico).
- Revenge, from ancient Greece to Gaza: a lever for building a just peace? (The Conversation).
- AI-driven demand for gas turbines risks triggering a new energy crisis (Bloomberg).❤️
Friday, October 3, 2025
- But who destroyed manufacturing productivity? (FT Alphaville).
- The mysterious billionaire at the helm of Jane Street (Bloomberg).❤️
- This shutdown will be different from the others (Politico) and why does the US Constitution allow shutdowns? (Foreign Policy).
- Surprising Chinese wine (The Economist).❤️
- How AI and Wikipedia have dragged vulnerable languages into a downward spiral (MIT Technology Review).❤️
- Americans' trust in the media hits a new low (Semafor).
- Tension over grocery prices is rising, a warning sign for Trump and the GOP (Axios).