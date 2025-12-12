Morning Meeting: On the stock market, the Fed brings back a little calm

Among the things financiers cherish, beyond easy, lucrative bets, are stability and visibility. In Donald Trump's world, these are not the most common conditions. The US central bank, though frequently criticised by the administration, remains the guarantor of financial stability on Wall Street. This week, it can be said that it performed its duties rather well, offering reassurances to the market. It was the Fed that enabled indices to venture into uncharted territory, despite the growing clouds gathering over the market's star theme of the past two years: artificial intelligence.