Monday, December 8, 2025
- Divination: the next 24 months of AI (Exponential View).
- Inside Burberry's bounceback (Financial Times). ❤️
- Are Warner's buybacks harbingers of a financial apocalypse? (FT Alphaville).
- Why Nvidia and other AI-linked stocks lost their "quality" status (Wall Street Journal).
- When recycling flops: streaming in 2025 and the Mad Men case (The Atlantic). ❤️
Tuesday, December 9, 2025
- Bessent's bluster (FT Unhedged). ❤️
- How private equity is reshaping housing (The Atlantic).
- How AI will persuade you which way to vote (MIT Technology Review).
- The "Lazarus effect," or when certain living beings resurface after millions of years (The Conversation).
- Do you know shopaganda? (The Verge). ❤️
- Will the mega-merger wave destroy shareholder value? (The Economist).
- Europe tested by Russia's hybrid war (Financial Times).
- Inside the tech-driven renaissance of bioregionalism (Noéma).
Wednesday, December 10, 2025
- Europeans are weak, Donald Trump says (Politico).
- Trump's decision to let Nvidia sell its H200 in China was reportedly driven by Huawei's chip gains (Bloomberg).
- The quest for superintelligence (Noéma). ❤️
- RAM is making everything more expensive (The Verge). ❤️
- How AI companies are simulating the robot takeover (Intelligencer). ❤️
- How musicals use motifs to tell stories (The Pudding).
Thursday, December 11, 2025
- How many hours should employees work? (The Economist). ❤️
- Lessons from 1970s Britain for today's investors (Klement on Investing). ❤️
- Who's afraid of stablecoins? (Project Syndicate). ❤️
- The United States will demand access to visa-waiver applicants' social media (Financial Times).
- The "AI architects," Persons of the Year (Time Magazine).
- How a controversial startup hopes to cool the planet (MIT Technology Review). ❤️
- The imperial roads that made Rome possible (Aeon, video in English).
Friday, December 12, 2025
- How one Indian airline threw global aviation into disarray (The Economist).
- Do machines feel pain? (Aeon). ❤️
- Financial Times Person of the Year: Jensen Huang (Financial Times).
- Cisco finally pulled it off (FT Alphaville). ❤️
- The death of the scientist (Noéma).