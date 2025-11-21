Monday, November 17, 2025
- Bonds set for their best year since 2020 (The Wall Street Journal).
- Trump's dangerous embrace of Pakistan (Project Syndicate).
- A new specter hovering over democracy: the predictive markets (Financial Times).
- An optimistic guide to the coming year in America (The Economist).
- Baby boomers pass on their fortunes, and far too many objects (Bloomberg).
- The paradox of progress (Noëma).
Tuesday, November 18, 2025
- The complacent market that hasn't really fallen in 16 years (The Wall Street Journal).
- The surreal 45-day peripeteia at the heart of NATO defense (Financial Times).
- Are stablecoins too big to fail and eroding monetary and fiscal policy? (Project Syndicate).
- Optimists are boring (Klement on Investing).
- Fidji Simo, the Frenchwoman aiming to make money from ChatGPT (Wired).
- Elon Musk is right that Wikipedia is biased, but Grokipedia and AI won't do better (The Conversation).
- How Musk could tie Tesla and xAI (The Information).
- How Jeffrey Epstein used SEO to mute the coverage of his crimes (The Verge).
Wednesday, November 19, 2025
- Europe sees China as a rival. China sees Europe as a has-been (The Atlantic).
- The social cost of being an early riser (The Atlantic).
- Pictures of the year 2025 (National Geographic).
- Oracle already hard at work with its OpenAI deal (Financial Times).
- Stupid question: are you smarter than a fourth-grader in 1899? (Intelligencer).
- Amsterdam, the confetti island at the research frontlines (CNRS).
Thursday, November 20, 2025
- The seven deadly sins of corporate exuberance (The Economist).
- Basic consumption is despised, not so cheap and suddenly interesting (FT Unhedged).
- Trump's plan asks Ukraine to cede additional territories in return for security guarantees (Axios).
Friday, November 21, 2025
- What if we dim the sun? (Bloomberg).
- The dark truth behind supermarket tuna (Financial Times).
- The economic theory that could have saved the Trump presidency (Noahopinion).
- China's most surprising export: its state surveillance tools (The Economist).
- Three things to know about the future of electricity (MIT Technology Review).
- MIT Technology Review (in English).
- SharkNinja built a $6 billion gadget empire that nobody needs (Bloomberg).