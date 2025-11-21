The best articles of the week: birthdays - complacency celebrates its 16th, Windows its 40th and baby-boomers their 80th

This week, the press review sails between technological vertigo, financial headlongs and existential introspection. Bonds stage a comeback, predictive markets flirt dangerously with democracy and baby-boomers bequeath their fortune… and a pile of trinkets. Donald Trump plays Risk with Ukraine and Pakistan while Europe and China glare at each other. In tech, Musk connects everything he can and Grok disconnects the rest.