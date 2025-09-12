Monday, September 8, 2025
- Why do populists love low interest rates? (Project Syndicate).❤️
- Six Americans who changed the course of capitalism (Wall Street Journal).
- Who were the Phoenicians? (National Geographic).❤️
- Wakuku vs. Labubu: Miniso challenges Pop Mart for supremacy in collectible toys (Financial Times).
- Are politicians dumber because they read less? (The Economist).
Tuesday, September 9, 2025
- New offensive against publications every quarter (Wall Street Journal).
- Why is Europe so timid? (Project Syndicate).
- How badly has Elon Musk damaged Tesla? (Intelligencer).
- Scott Bessent and Bill Pulte don't like each other (Politico).
- Why no soccer player born in 1976 has played for England (New York Times).❤️
Wednesday, September 10, 2025
- Do central banks really hold more gold than US Treasury bonds? (FT Alphaville).
- AI captures interiority (Persuasion).❤️
- You should really flip through Epstein's birthday book (The Atlantic).❤️
- The new geopolitics of the green transition (Noéma).
Thursday, September 11, 2025
- The real and knotty history of the Fed's "independence" (FT Alphaville).
- The myth of peak fossil fuel demand collapses (Bloomberg).❤️
- The true story of the sinking of Mike Lynch's yacht (Wired).❤️
- Three things we don't yet know about the energy load of AI (MIT Technology Review).
- Young America faces an economic crisis (Axios).❤️
- USA/China: what are the geographical advantages? (Uncharted Territories).
- The hottest investment with a 3000% return? Pokémon cards (Wall Street Journal).❤️
Friday, September 12, 2025
- Is France's sovereign debt crisis imminent? (Project Syndicate).
- Charlie Kirk practiced politics the right way (New York Times).❤️
- Why US bondholders are worried about inflation (The Economist).
- The lost art of thinking historically (Noéma).❤️
- How South Korean salmon sperm facials became the latest beauty obsession in the US (Bloomberg).