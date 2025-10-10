Monday, October 6, 2025
- The eccentric investment strategy that outperforms others (The Economist).
- Will the EU have to devalue the euro? (Bloomberg).
- Startups nibbling away at the market share of agri-food giants (Wall Street Journal).
- A mole in Brussels for a $111 million bunker in Somalia (XXI).
- What does the boom in cowboy boot sales say about America? (Bloomberg).
- Clever Argentine currency traders siphoning dollars from Javier Milei (Financial Times).
- Why are conservatives attacking "Wokepedia"? (Wall Street Journal).
Tuesday, October 7, 2025
- How far can financial speculation go? (Project Syndicate).
- The recession of everything (The Atlantic).
- OpenAI wants ChatGPT to be your future operating system (Wired).
- Luxury goods are struggling, but luxury travel is in vogue (The Economist).
- US banks are attacking a European weak spot (Bloomberg).
- How politicians and passengers abandoned the idea of greener air travel (Financial Times).
Wednesday, October 8, 2025
- Four warning signs of the AI bubble (Platformer).
- Overvalued stocks are the fault of real estate owners (Klement on Investing).
- Are you a true descendant of Americans? (The Atlantic).
- Towards good globalization (Noéma).
Thursday, October 9, 2025
- The United States: two economies in one (Klement on Investing).
- Why Donald Trump's tariffs are failing to break global trade (The Economist).
- The pessimism of the FT (FT Unhedged).
- Photos at insect level (National Geographic).
- In China, a new shake-up among business leaders (The Economist).
- "Trump 2028" is no joke (Foreign Policy).
- Why did Benjamin Franklin's son remain loyal to the British crown? (The Atlantic).
Friday, October 10, 2025
- Can the gold rally continue? (UBS).
- This central bank says what the Federal Reserve won't (Axios).
- Intel's Hail Mary to regain its dominant position in the chip market (Wired).
- The enigma of the idiot savant (Aeon).