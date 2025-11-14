Monday, November 10, 2025
- The shutdown is preventing the publication of official US statistics, and unofficial figures are contradictory (The Economist).
- The secret to having a positive view of the US economy? Own stocks (Wall Street Journal).
- GPS, a collateral victim of the shutdown (Financial Times).
- The surprising story of Egypt's "crazy tomatoes" (Foreign Policy).❤️
- How an idea to get rid of mosquitoes became Australia's most popular defense action (Financial Times).
- What's at stake between the US and Nigeria (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- Trump's economy increasingly resembles that of Saudi Arabia (Politico).
- The fratricidal war of Karmine Corp (XXI).
- Can AI crack Bob Dylan's mind? (Aeon).❤️
Tuesday, November 11, 2025
- Italian pasta is about to disappear from American supermarket shelves (Wall Street Journal).
- Untouchable baby boomers are holding Europe hostage (Bloomberg).❤️
- Moutai, the Chinese people's favorite drink, is suffering (Financial Times).
- How Alex Karp went from Biden's financier to Trump's enabler (New York Times) and a big interview with the boss of Palantir (Wired).❤️
- Shutdown: why the Democrats finally capitulated (The Atlantic).
Wednesday, November 12, 2025
- Recessions are becoming increasingly rare, and that's unsettling (The Economist).
- The panache of the Bugey resistance fighters in 1943 (Historia).
- Why does no one trust the media anymore? (Harper's).❤️
- The Fed would do well to engage in self-criticism from time to time (Conversable Economist, borrowed from FT Alphaville).❤️
- The new metal war is raging (Mediapart).
- Musk's Grokipedia is ridiculous, but it's a glimpse of the future (Intelligencer).
- Why is everything turning into a casino? (The Honest Broker).❤️
- You can't imagine the excuses lawyers are capable of using after being caught red-handed using AI (Ars Technica).
- In the US, the origin of Veterans Day (National Geographic).
Thursday, November 13, 2025
- Europe could give in on privacy protection (Platformer).
- Alumni are frantically trading stocks (The Economist).
- In the US, a bill to ban lawmakers from trading is unlikely to pass (Semafor).
- The elite Russian unit that hunts down Ukrainian drone operators (Financial Times).❤️
- Russian counterfeiters target major Western brands (Bloomberg).
- The EU can be criticized for many things, but when it comes to investing its money, it does a good job (Klement on Investing).
Friday, November 14, 2025
- "Ghost" data centers muddy the picture on U.S. energy needs (Financial Times).❤️
- Africa must create 1 billion jobs by 2100 ( Bloomberg).❤️
- The surprising rise of 4iG (FT Alphaville).