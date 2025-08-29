Monday, August 25, 2025
- Why companies should bet on older workers (Bloomberg).❤️
- The Trump family's "infinite money" glitch (Wall Street Journal).
- Apple's plan to reinvent the iPhone (Bloomberg).
- How Ukraine's naval drones hold Russia's warships at bay (The Economist).
Tuesday, August 26, 2025
- BigScience, the crash test for France's young AI geniuses (XXI).❤️
- How America's richest people avoid paying taxes (The Atlantic).❤️
- The dual personality of American tech (The Economist).
- For the first time, Google publishes data on the energy consumption of an AI prompt (MIT Technology Review).
- With data, the promise of emancipation is made possible by the classification of everything (Aeon).❤️
Wednesday, August 27, 2025
- Now that the fight against misinformation has been lost, what can be done? (Noéma).❤️
- Inside the secret world of lost luggage auctions (The Guardian).❤️
- How to build a medieval castle: Guédelon as seen by the Anglo-Saxons (Archaeology Magazine).
- Why do AI chatbots validate grandiose fantasies about revolutionary discoveries that don't exist? (Ars Technica).❤️
- The hottest new look in China: the "facekini" (The Economist).
Thursday, August 28, 2025
- Donald Trump is the new CEO of every publicly traded company (Intelligencer).
- The incalculable costs of falsified statistics (Project Syndicate).
- The mental health crisis of chatbots is already here (Platformer).❤️
- The frenzy of spending on artificial intelligence also supports the real economy (New York Times).
- Have foreign tourists really deserted the United States? (The Economist).❤️
Friday, August 29, 2025
- How long can Airbus maintain its lead over Boeing? (Financial Times).
- Delegating reading to AI: what knowledge and pleasures are we sacrificing? (The Conversation).❤️
- A year after being threatened with prison by Trump, Zuckerberg is now in the White House's good books (Platformer).
- Why France hates Macron (The Spectator).
- How the American restaurant chain Cracker Barrel became a target of the MAGA movement (Financial Times).
- Did the White House miss what Putin really had to offer? (The Atlantic).❤️
- Inside Taiwan's hellish pigeon racing industry (The Guardian).❤️