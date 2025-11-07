Monday, November 3, 2025
- Sisu, the Finnish philosophy of life that could save Europe (The Economist).❤️
- Is the mystery of the Voynich Manuscript about to be solved? (The Atlantic).❤️
- In Kiev, at the Bon Coin of Russian drones (XXI).
- What do Americans think of the United States? (Politico).
- In the US, too, daylight saving time is a topic of debate (Axios).
Tuesday, November 4, 2025
- China's next goals for domination: robots, rockets, and low-orbit satellites (The Information).
- The world according to John Irving (New York Times).❤️
- Cheap chip: China offers its tech giants cheap energy to boost domestic AI chips (Financial Times).
- Such precious controversies... (Aeon).❤️
- Australian billionaire Gina Rinehart profits from the battle for rare earths (Bloomberg).
- Wall Street is starting to freak out over several cases of loan fraud (Wall Street Journal).
- Woke soccer stickers are creating a buzz in Britain (The Economist).
- Is David Solomon's DJ career collapsing? (FT Alphaville).❤️
Wednesday, November 5, 2025
- "The Stranger": why Camus' novel still stirs up passions (The Conversation).
- Honey, I sank the factory (FT Lex).
- What Chinese leaders really think of Trump (Project Syndicate).
- No American company has grown as fast as Palantir with such a small revenue (Wall Street Journal).
- Life exists on Mars (The Atlantic, archive from 1977, with bonus music).❤️
- Interview with New York's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani (Wired).❤️
- Amazon hit by a Comet (Platformer).
- The Gunpowder Plot of 1605 (Historia).❤️
- Why did the Vietnam War weigh so heavily? (National Geographic).❤️
Thursday, November 6, 2025
- The mystery of China's investment slump (The Economist).
- Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang says China will "win" the AI race against the US (Financial Times).
- We no longer live in a place, but in a territorial continuum (L'ADN).❤️
- A list of 2,506 takeover candidates (FT Alphaville).
- Can The Simpsons really predict the future? (MIT Technology Review).❤️
- Steve Bannon warns Republicans who mock Mamdani's election (Politico).❤️
- Will the United States intervene militarily in Nigeria? (Rane).
- The megastructures of Mars (Aeon).
- What financial analysts really do (The Conversation).❤️
Friday, November 7, 2025
- How AI is fueling an existential crisis in education (The Verge).❤️
- How did humble soybeans end up at the center of the Sino-American battle? (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- The three technologies that are disrupting the world order (Project Syndicate).
- Is humanity going to collapse? (Noéma).❤️
- Will Bayer stop producing Roundup? (Bloomberg).