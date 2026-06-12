Monday, June 8, 2026
- The world's most surprising economic success story is... North Korea (Wall Street Journal).
- Will artificial intelligence soon escape human control? (The Economist).
- "Make America Healthy Again" is running out of steam (Politico).
- Saudi Arabia's NEOM project could face a $16bn bill to cancel contracts (Semafor).
- The poignant story behind the photograph that defined D-Day (National Geographic).
- How to factor falling inventories into the price of a barrel? (Financial Times).
Tuesday, June 9, 2026
- Anthropic's Mythos software can exploit new vulnerabilities in hours (Axios).
- New AI spying powers trigger camera phobia for Putin (Financial Times).
- How many times a day do you think about Alexander the Great? (The Economist).
- Is Strategy losing its cool? (FT Alphaville).
- Why Trump seems disoriented by his own war (Persuasion).
- Singapore turns to 19th-century technology to combat global warming (Bloomberg).
- Japan emerges as the superpower of middle powers (Bloomberg).
- Autonomous trucks have arrived: and they are delivering bags of Doritos (Wall Street Journal).
- How Donald Trump helped turn the Spanish Prime Minister into a "rockstar" (Politico).
Wednesday, June 10, 2026
- Confessions of an AI lab rat (Axios).
- Trump is becoming Jimmy Carter (Financial Times).
- Which stock sectors perform best when interest rates rise, fall, or stay flat? (Wall Street Journal).
- The inventions born from the expansion of Islam (National Geographic).
- SpaceX is the new East India Company (Project Syndicate).
- Mapping Starlink satellites (Sheet.Works).
- Nvidia in the Gulf (Phenomenal World).
Thursday, June 11, 2026
- Some soccer teams will be disadvantaged by temperatures in the U.S. (Bloomberg).
- Stock market frenzy in Nigeria (Bloomberg).
- The great fear of the SaaSpocalypse (The Economist).
- How Britain became as poor as Mississippi (The Atlantic).
- Is the U.S. equity market too big? (Project Syndicate).
- The war in Ukraine is now longer than World War I (Wall Street Journal).
- The next U.S. presidential election will be about AI (Noema).
- Tax the rich and save the world (Dollar & Sense).
Friday, June 12, 2026
- The era of Elon Musk's impunity (Axios) and Elon Musk set 602 goals. Did he meet them? (New York Times).
- Negotiating with the Antichrist (Project Syndicate).
- How a small British island found itself at the center of an international gambling scandal (Bloomberg).
- A history crash course on the American Revolutionary War (National Geographic).
- Trump's compensation fund is far from buried (The Atlantic).