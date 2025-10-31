Monday, October 27, 2025
- What the demolition of the East Wing says about the Trump presidency (The Economist).
- When tech bosses stop the deployment of the National Guard (Wall Street Journal).
- The war in Ukraine and Donald Trump's endless pivots (Financial Times).
- $100,000 a year to clean for the rich (Bloomberg).
Tuesday, October 28, 2025
- Nigel Farage's insidious cheerfulness (New York Times).❤️
- The Parikh brothers, diamond miners and lab creators (XXI).
- The finalists for the Fed chairmanship (Axios).
- Is this a remake of the 1990s for Silicon Valley? (Financial Times).
- The world's obesity capitals (The Economist).
Wednesday, October 29, 2025
- Warner Bros. mergers never work, but they're trying again anyway (The Verge).
- Lakshmi Mittal's trading joint venture bought Russian oil transported by blacklisted ships (Financial Times).
- With AI, the end of the scam economy (The Economist).❤️
- What is the link between Trump's crypto empire and a Lancashire-based flooring company? (FT Alphaville).
- Have orcas always sunk ships? (National Geographic).❤️
- What Wall Street's obsession with "capital solutions" tells us (Semafor).
Thursday, October 30, 2025
- America LLC's transition to state capitalism (The Economist).❤️
- Is New York in trouble? (The Economist).
- Why U.S. macroeconomic data will look structurally weaker (Klement on Investing).
- The 3D-printed gun that is popularizing the Second Amendment (Bloomberg).❤️
Friday, October 31, 2025
- Tech giants are spending more than ever on AI, but it's still not enough (Wall Street Journal).
- Here's how the AI crash happens (The Atlantic).❤️
- Being a conspiracy theorist has never been easier (MIT Technology Review).
- Welcome to a world without hegemony (Aeon).❤️
- Warren Buffett will remain CEO of Berkshire for another two months. The stock is trading as if he had already retired (Wall Street Journal).
- The problem of abundance (Project Syndicate).❤️
- A different view of Quebec (National Geographic).