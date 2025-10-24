Oklo Inc. is a fission technology and nuclear fuel recycling company. The Company is engaged in developing fast fission power plants to provide clean and affordable energy at scale. It is developing advanced fuel recycling technologies in collaboration with the United States Department of Energy and United States National Laboratories. The Company provides 24/7 clean energy to data centers, factories, industrial sites, communities, and defense facilities. It offers heat and power through power purchase agreements. Its reactors can convert used nuclear fuel into clean energy. It produces scalable power plants ranging from 15 megawatts (MW) to 50 (MW) of electric power. It is focused on supplying clean and affordable energy to customers across the artificial intelligence, data center, energy, defense, and industrial markets, among others.