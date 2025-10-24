Monday, October 20, 2025
- How cocaine traffickers launder cartel money (The Conversation).
- A tower on Billionaires' Row is full of cracks. Who is responsible? (New York Times).
- Is moderate drinking acceptable? (The Atlantic).♥️
- The illusion of rare earths in America (Financial Times).♥️
- The American tech right is obsessed with building giant statues (Bloomberg).♥️
Tuesday, October 21, 2025
- If you ever want to invest in a Picasso... (Klement on Investing).♥️
- A comedy of errors: Why was Credit Suisse's AT1 write-down canceled? (FT Alphaville).
- The world's most and least "powerful" passports (The Economist).
- The very discreet American magnate behind Gabriel Zucman (XXI).♥️
- Global investors stuck in Chinese real estate (Bloomberg).
Wednesday, October 22, 2025
- Reflections on the AWS outage (The Atlantic).♥️
- How Bluesky invaded the Trump administration (Wired).
- Inside Oklo, the nuclear start-up worth $25 billion without any revenue (Financial Times).
- The underground world where Louvre thieves hope to sell the jewelry they stole (Wall Street Journal).♥️
- The AI enigma: search traffic is falling on websites, but not revenue... for now (The Information).
Thursday, October 23, 2025
- Chinese chipmakers are innovating intelligently by circumventing the restrictions imposed by the US (The Economist).
- Why is job growth in the United States so sluggish (it's not AI's fault!) (FT Alphavile).♥️
- The blind spot of the abundance movement (Noéma).
- Beyond Meat, the new star of meme stocks (Wall Street Journal).
- In Asia, the rise of durian diplomacy (Foreign Policy).
- How China has overtaken the United States in the field of nuclear energy (New York Times).♥️
- The United States to acquire stake in quantum computing companies (Wall Street Journal).
Friday, October 23, 2025
- The Peugeot family's influence in the automotive industry (The Conversation).
- Kering, Volvo Cars, short sellers' nightmares (Bloomberg).
- The real problem with the Fed's lack of employment data (Axios).♥️
- Why investors still don't believe in Argentina (unlike the White House) (The Economist).♥️
- Lessons from past stock market crises (Harvard Business Review).
- "Silent as a whisper": German company launches advertising campaign after elevator used in Louvre theft (The Guardian).♥️