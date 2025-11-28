The Best Articles of the Week: the art of bluff, al dente pasta and crypto barons on steroids

In this week's press review, the line between reality and fiction gets blurred, whether it's investment turning into a video game, a secret plan in case of a world war, or the scientific cooking of spaghetti. Artificial intelligence seems to be everywhere and nowhere at once: omnipotent, timeless, monopolistic, linguistically shaky, and perhaps even trained on your emails.