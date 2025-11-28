Monday 24 November 2025
- What do American CEOs really think about tariffs? (Wall Street Journal).
- Why has it become so hard to tell gambling from investing? (Bloomberg).❤️
- France is heavily indebted to the rest of the world, yet still comes out ahead. Explaining a paradox (The Conversation).
- AI: Maybe in the end, Google will take it all (The Information).❤️
- Marjorie Taylor Greene almost got the joke (The Atlantic).
- The banned Chinese bond tactic that turns an 8% yield into 16% is making a big comeback (Bloomberg).
Tuesday 25 November 2025
- Trump's investment boom is only one-third real (Bloomberg).
- Roblox is a problem, but it's a symptom of something much worse (Platformer).❤️
- Understanding perfect pasta cooking through science (The Conversation).❤️
- Why high-schoolers prefer News Daddy to The New York Times (The Verge).❤️
- From the Balkans to Washington, the irresistible rise of a crypto baron under Trump (XXI).
- In reality, there is only one AI company (Wired).
Wednesday 26 November 2025
- One chair for four: who will succeed Tim Cook at the helm of Apple? (Wall Street Journal).
- China is making trade impossible (Financial Times).❤️
- Jean Baudrillard, the philosopher who predicted artificial intelligence thirty years before ChatGPT (The Conversation).❤️
- Oracle-linked borrowing binge worries lenders (The Information).
- The AI boom is built on a serious linguistic mistake (The Verge).❤️
Thursday 27 November 2025
- Chinese tech giants move AI model training abroad to tap Nvidia chips (Financial Times).
- A cascade of lies about turkeys (The Atlantic).
- The two Irishmen who nearly sank Nigeria (XXI).❤️
- Schneider will train thousands of electricians to meet data centre demand (Semafor).
- Trump TikTok challenge: watch the White House's worst posts (Intelligencer).
- AI is in the process of winning the copyright battle (Platformer).❤️
- Geothermal power's time has come (The Economist).
Friday 28 November 2025
- Has Brazil won the Taco Trade? (Financial Times).
- Why can't ChatGPT tell time? (Wired).❤️
- How much is a friend worth? About half a job (Klement on Investing).❤️
- Germany's secret plan in the event of war with Russia (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- What the golden age of travel looked like? (New York Times)
- How flattery became a big, beautiful industry (Financial Times).❤️