Monday, December 1 st 2025
- Why China does not want to buy more Nvidia chips (The Information).
- Why Gulf monarchies shower Trump with gifts (The Atlantic).
- Drones redefine asymmetric warfare (Stratfor).
- Cartier is Gen Z's Rolex, thanks to Taylor Swift (Bloomberg).
- AI upends the porn industry (The Economist).
- AI teddy bears: a brief investigation (LessWrong, misquoted from FT Alphaville).
Tuesday, December 2 nd 2025
- Office-to-residential conversions are surging, with New York at the epicenter (Wall Street Journal).
- Using ChatGPT as a student, is it cheating? (The Conversation).
- Why write about markets? (FT Unhedged).
- The new German war machine (The Atlantic).
- The judge, Europe, and the erasure of sovereignty (Project Syndicate).
- US companies snap up rare earths Europe needs to rearm (Bloomberg).
Wednesday, December 3 rd 2025
- How Europe outsourced its future to fear (Exponential View).
- Pardoned by Trump, Eli Weinstein launches a new Ponzi (Bloomberg).
- Their job? To keep AI from destroying everything (The Verge).
- Why there is an Advent calendar for absolutely everything (The Economist).
- Why China did not perform a Kissinger to divide Europe and the US (Foreign Policy).
Thursday, December 4 th 2025
- When AI does anything, the case of the skyscraper and the telescoping trombone (The Conversation).
- OpenAI pivots to counter Gemini 3 (The Information).
- The leaderboard of mayors who overuse and abuse representation expenses (Mediapart).
- In the USA, a showdown between environmentalists and cloud-seeding by drones (Wall Street Journal).
- The new Indian digital nightmare (Bloomberg).
- Beautiful travel photos (National Geographic).
- More Americans worried about political rhetoric (Semafor).
Friday, December 5 th 2025
- Executive departures at Apple: a threat to iPhone dominance? (Wall Street Journal).
- Drahi goes on the offensive as the trap tightens on creditors (Financial Times).
- Cash is still king (Klement on Investing).
- Excel is expensive, derivative, and depressing, but irreplaceable even in the age of AI (Bloomberg).
- The President of the Republic, the Stellantis engineer, and the 19,000 euros (The Conversation).