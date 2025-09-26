Monday, September 22, 2025
- What will American capitalism look like in 50 years? (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- Julie Martinez, a socialist "hobbit" made in Palantir (XXI).❤️
- How do villages become cities? (Uncharted Territories).
- Trying to integrate crypto into the measurement of economic activity is... complicated (Project Syndicate).
- Trump's H-1B visa tax is not just about immigration, it's also about allegiance (The Verge).
Tuesday, September 23, 2025
- Glory to technocracy (Wired).❤️
- When will Europe have a reusable rocket? (The Conversation).
- AI-generated soup destroys productivity (Harvard Business Review).
- Amazon, Tata, Microsoft... the companies that use the most H-1B visas in the US (Wall Street Journal).
- Could Las Vegas run entirely on solar energy? (Klement on Investing).
- Some private equity firms are struggling to make ends meet (Bloomberg).
Wednesday, September 24, 2025
- Large American companies keep talking about AI, but fail to explain its benefits (Financial Times).
- An $800 billion revenue gap threatens the future of AI, according to Bain Capital (Bloomberg).
- AI-designed viruses are here and already killing bacteria (MIT Technology Review).
- Sometimes democracy works (Aeon).❤️
- How does France move the Bayeux Tapestry? With great care (National Geographic).
- "Super-Sparta" is a bad story and a bad strategy (Foreign Policy).❤️
Thursday, September 25, 2025
- No, sorry, the S&P 500 is not the new risk-free rate (FT Alphaville).
- Public debt and direct investment: France's exorbitant privilege (CEPII).
- Why are Gilts higher than the rest of the civilized world? (The Economist).❤️
- "It's embarrassing": Democrats lash out at Kamala Harris's campaign book (Politico).❤️
- The billion-dollar quest to live beyond 100 (Financial Times).
Friday, September 26, 2025
- Is Generation Z unemployable? (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- The cost of deporting illegal immigrants from the United States (Klement on Investing).
- When governments put a price on everything (Project Syndicate).❤️
- The cowardice of the American elite (The Atlantic).❤️
- Memecoins arrive on the stock market (Wired).
- The Russian ship that cuts European telecom cables (Financial Times).