Monday, August 4, 2025
- Why South Park did an about-face after mocking Trump (The Atlantic). ❤️
- How bad was King John? (National Geographic).❤️
- Mark Zuckerberg has just declared war on the iPhone (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- Trump's strange public appearances raise questions about his mental capacity once again (The Guardian).
- Anthropic revokes OpenAI's access to Claude (Wired).
- The Baltic Sea, the new hot spot in the conflict between Europe and Russia (Rane).
Tuesday, August 5, 2025
- Jane Street shows the blurred line between arbitrage and manipulation (Bloomberg).
- Figma shows that IPOs are the worst listing process, except for all the others (FT Alphaville).
- The break between AstraZeneca and the UK (The Economist).
- SEO is dead. Hello GEO (Intelligencer).❤️
- Russia's secret war and the plot to assassinate a German CEO (Bloomberg).
- Forcing LLMs to be perverse during training may make them nicer in the long run (MIT Technology Review).
Wednesday, August 6, 2025
- "Buy now, pay later," a global trend (The Economist).
- The appeal of ruin (Aeon).
- Berkshire shares struggle as Warren Buffett prepares to step down (Financial Times).
Thursday, August 7, 2025
- The mother of all currency crises is coming (Foreign Policy).❤️
- Several million teenagers born in the United States have just appeared as if by magic (FT Alphaville).❤️
- How silver ore built the Chinese empires (Uncharted Territories).❤️
- The hill with 60,000 solar panels (XXI).
- Why Taiwanese fear a creeping Chinese takeover from within (Financial Times).
Friday, August 8, 2025
- These failing companies betting on bitcoin (Financial Times).
- Does the stock market know something we don't? (The Atlantic).❤️
- Is Jonathan Edwards' 30-year-old record unbeatable? (New York Times).
- The US taxes one-kilogram gold bars, a new blow for Switzerland (Financial Times).
- Is European debt sustainable? (Klement on Investing).
- Is Germany's love affair with beer over? (The Economist).
- Economic statistics urgently need reform (Noéma).❤️