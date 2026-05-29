Monday, May 25, 2026
- Dubious Chinese carbon credits highlight flaws in the European market (Bloomberg). ❤️
- ECB calls on banks to fix flaws exposed by latest AI models (Financial Times).
- What happens when low-skilled immigration is ended? (Klement on Investing).❤️
- Is the Web being over-summarized? (Platformer).❤️
- How should economists approach the question of morality? (The Economist).
- Keynes, Minsky, and the economics of uncertainty (Project Syndicate).❤️
- Carson Block: "Maybe the 'dumb money' is actually smart money" (FT Unhedged).
- Cherry-picking inflation data (Flowingdata).
- Why writers should use AI more (The Ruffian).
- Xi vehemently denounced Japan's "remilitarization" during summit with Trump (Financial Times).
Tuesday, May 26, 2026
- Real wages begin to fall in developed countries (Financial Times).
- Major European airlines exposed to over 1.5 billion euros in carbon costs (Financial Times).
- Battery breakthroughs could soon make them significantly more efficient (The Economist).
- Can ecosystems malfunction? (Aeon).❤️
- The 255-dollar sunshade dividing American coastal towns (Wall Street Journal).
- The intimate secrets of the Okavango (National Geographic).❤️
- Actually, hating AI is a good thing (The Handbasket, via Alphaville).
Wednesday, May 27, 2026
- The sad reality of passive income (Sheets.works).❤️
- A study in contrasts: Xi's diverging relations with Trump and Putin (Reuters).
- The US no longer has ambassadors in a hundred countries (The Atlantic).❤️
- AI warfare is already a reality (The Verge).
- The Basques at the edge of the world (The Economist).❤️
- From data centers to rising electricity prices (Klement on Investing).
Thursday, May 28, 2026
- Iceland, rattled by Trump, considers joining the EU (New York Times).
- Members of Congress win battle for pay raises (Politico).❤️
- A luxury survivalist community is tearing itself apart (Wall Street Journal).❤️
- Phoenix built an empire of cubicle jobs. AI is coming to tear it down. (Wall Street Journal).
- Why Switzerland is considering capping its population at 10 million (Bloomberg).❤️
Friday, May 29, 2026
- The rally in Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix creates a headache for funds forced to sell to trim exposure (Bloomberg).
- Smart tech is making war an increasingly unwise choice (The Economist).
- What prompted the DOJ to target this specific prediction market insider? (FT Alphaville).❤️
- The latest gadgets to soothe Millennial parental guilt (The Atlantic).❤️
- The cost of a Shahed-136 kamikaze drone (Phenomenal World).❤️