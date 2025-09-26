Did you miss them? Well, they're back. After several weeks of relative calm on the trade front, Donald Trump has announced a new series of tariffs. Investors are watching the impact of these measures on inflation, hoping that they will not jeopardize the Fed's rate cuts.

On his Truth Social network, the US president yesterday announced tariffs of 100% on imported patented drugs, 25% on heavy trucks, 50% on kitchen cabinets and sinks, and 30% on upholstered furniture. These measures are scheduled to take effect on October 1.

This issue had taken a back seat in recent weeks, particularly since reciprocal tariffs came into effect in early August.

Since then, it has mainly been threats of secondary sanctions that have been brandished, i.e., tariffs on countries that buy Russian oil, in order to force Russia to end the conflict in Ukraine. At this stage, only India has been affected, with a 25% surcharge.

A bitter pill for the pharmaceutical industry

Donald Trump has said that the new 100% tariff on all branded or patented pharmaceutical products will apply to all imports, unless the company has already started building a manufacturing plant in the US.

Tariffs on pharmaceuticals have been a threat for months, with the aim of pushing sector players to relocate production to the US.

In April, an investigation was launched under Section 232 of the Trade Expansion Act. This provision allows the president to impose tariffs if the Department of Commerce concludes that there is a threat to national security.

Since the beginning of the year, most pharmaceutical companies have made commitments to invest in the US. Sanofi plans to invest $20bn over five years, while AstraZeneca has committed to investing $50bn over the same period.

A blow to furniture

As for kitchen cabinets, sinks, and upholstered furniture, these measures seem a little out of the blue.

However, in August, Donald Trump promised to impose new tariffs on furniture in order to "bring back the furniture industry" to North Carolina, South Carolina, and Michigan.

According to government statistics, employment in the manufacture of furniture and wood products in the United States has halved since 2000, reaching around 340,000 people today.

A very personal hypothesis: now that Donald Trump has renovated almost every room in the White House, he can afford to impose this type of duty. Yesterday, he unveiled new images of the Palm Room, officially the entrance to the West Wing. In short, it's a kind of waiting room. But now it's covered in marble.

Consumers haven't seen anything yet

The big question remains the impact of these measures on inflation, the effects of which are yet to come, as tariffs come into force on the one hand, and companies pass on price increases to consumers on the other.

At this stage, the Fed seems to believe that tariffs will lead to one-off price increases, but that they will not cause a sustained rise in inflation. Hence the resumption of rate cuts last week.

The market also seems to be clinging to this scenario, as two rate cuts are anticipated by the end of the year, followed by two more in 2026, according to the CME's FedWatch tool.