The hyperscalers have made a bet: spending colossal sums to boost their AI infrastructure. While nobody is certain whether these investments will pay off or not, one thing is clear: they will need to be paid for.

A string of IPOs, weekly debt offerings and sums that look ever more dizzying. American Big Tech companies have plunged into a full-blown race for capital.

This year, capex by the four leading hyperscalers is expected to reach $725bn. According to Morgan Stanley, that figure could even hit $1,000bn next year.

And while these companies generate enormous amounts of cash, they still cannot fully pay for these investments out of their own pockets.

Wall Street Is Getting Crowded

To meet financing needs, the first option is equity raises, meaning issuing shares. From that perspective, 2026 is shaping up to be a record year.

In June, SpaceX raised $75bn in its IPO. Elon Musk's company thus became the largest IPO in history, crushing the previous record set by Saudi Aramco in 2019.

And investors are now awaiting those of OpenAI and Anthropic. Two companies whose valuations are expected to exceed $1,000bn.

On Friday, South Korea's SK Hynix raised $28bn as part of launching its Wall Street listing. Earlier in the week, Bloomberg also mentioned a US listing for its rival Samsung, although the company later denied the rumor.

On top of that come follow-on equity raises. In early June, Alphabet raised $85bn. A few days later, the Financial Times reported that Meta was also considering raising several tens of billions of dollars.

Activity that is, of course, good business for banks, which split $500m from the SpaceX IPO and $260m from SK Hynix's.

This issuance frenzy will have one very concrete consequence: the supply of shares in the US market is expected to increase in 2026, a first since 2003. For about two decades, supply had been steadily shrinking, notably driven by share buybacks.

A Quarter Trillion

The other way to finance this venture, of course, is via debt. On that front, tech companies, historically with only low leverage, have leeway. And they are not hesitating to use it.

According to a Wall Street Journal tally, Alphabet, Amazon, Meta, Nvidia, Oracle, and SpaceX issued $244bn of debt in 2026. In comparison, those same companies raised $108bn over all of 2025.

In this game, Amazon leads the pack. According to Bloomberg, Amazon has raised a total of $107bn this year. And that is fairly logical since Amazon also has the most aggressive investment plan, with $200bn of capex planned this year.

Such very large sums could also have spillover effects on long-term US rates. More debt issued by tech players means less capital available to buy Treasuries, and mechanically higher rates for the US government.

Too Much Paper?

One of the big questions of recent weeks is whether the market's appetite will hold up over time or whether the window of opportunity will close.

So far, everything has gone smoothly, but the bond market seems to be showing the first signs of indigestion.

Returning to Amazon, the latest fundraising did not go very well. According to Bloomberg, there was only 1.6x demand, versus about 4x on average for deals of that size, which led Amazon to pay higher rates.

Meanwhile, SpaceX and Nvidia had no trouble placing the deals, although the bonds sank in the secondary market.

On the equity side, however, enthusiasm is still very much there. SK Hynix's Wall Street IPO last week was seven times oversubscribed to, while that of SpaceX last month drew $350bn in demand, according to Bloomberg, more than 4x the supply.

And if the reaction across these two markets looks somewhat different, this is entirely logical. An equity investor hopes to benefit from a stock's upside. In the bond market, the equation is different. The only objective is to be repaid, there are no potentially unlimited gains at the end. If there are risks, higher yields are therefore immediately required to compensate.