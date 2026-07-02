Forget the Fed or geopolitics. The biggest macroeconomic shock likely to durably reshape the global economy and financial markets over the next few years could come from China.

For several decades, China has built an extremely competitive industrial base by channeling massive resources into investment, infrastructure and its industrial ramp-up. This growth model rests not only on direct fiscal subsidies, but above all on more diffuse mechanisms such as credit allocated administratively by provinces, artificially low interest rates, an undervalued currency (-10% since 2021) and the "hukou" identity document system that limits worker mobility and bargaining power. According to the OECD, Chinese companies have benefited, on average, from public support three to eight times higher than that received by companies in OECD countries between 2005 and 2024, depending on the region.

This kind of strategy is not new. Many catch-up economies (such as post-war Japan, the USSR or Brazil) have already prioritized industry at the expense of household consumption to achieve faster growth. However, China is now pushing this system to an unprecedented scale, resulting in trade surpluses that are becoming difficult for the rest of the world to absorb.

In 2025, China posted a record current-account surplus of about $735bn, or nearly 4% of its GDP and around 0.6% of global GDP. Some experts believe service imports may be overstated, which would have the effect of understating the true size of the trade surplus. Focusing only on the trade balance in manufactured goods, it has strengthened sharply in recent years, with a surplus exceeding 10% of Chinese GDP, its highest level since 2007-2008, according to Brad Setser. In volume terms, this surplus is probably even higher, given the persistent deflation in manufactured goods in the country.

Source: Brad Setser

The real imbalance comes from the weakness of household income in Chinese GDP

The central imbalance stems from the fact that households' share of national income, just 55% of GDP versus 75-85% in G7 countries, is too low to absorb domestic output.

Source: World Bank

As a result, excess capacity is piling up and companies are engaging in intense price competition, sometimes selling at a loss despite considerable economies of scale. This generates strong deflationary pressures and makes the debt used to fund these investments unproductive. By way of example, more than 400 small brands and start-ups specializing in electric vehicles have gone bankrupt in China over the past five years, according to MIT Technology Review, leaving only 100 brands still operating today.

These imbalances matter because they have international implications. When a country produces more than it consumes, the rest of the world must, in mirror image, consume more than it produces. That translates either into unemployment in those countries, or into an increase in their indebtedness to artificially support demand.

As long as the country with this excess production is modest in size, as is the case with Switzerland or South Korea, this surplus is easily absorbed by the rest of the world. But when it is the world's second-largest economy, trade surpluses of 3%, 4% or 5% of GDP become far harder to absorb without triggering industrial, social and political strains.

Industrial overcapacity fuels deflation and destroys returns on capital

The most tangible sign that this model is running out of steam is the rapid rise in Chinese debt, public and private, relative to GDP. If China’s debt-financed investments were productive enough, nominal GDP would rise at the same pace and the debt-to-GDP ratio would remain stable. Instead, that ratio has been climbing sharply since the 2008 financial crisis and is now, roughly, comparable to that of advanced economies by some estimates, at around 300% of GDP.

Source: MacroMicro

Beijing often highlights its technological lead as its main competitive advantage. That argument is partly true, but it does not explain the trade surplus. The trade balance is primarily driven by how domestic wealth creation (GDP) is divided among the state, companies and households, and more specifically by the gap between productivity and wages. If households received a larger share of national income, their consumption would rise, mechanically reducing the trade surplus.

In the long run, China will therefore have to rebalance its model for a simple reason. If domestic consumption remains too weak relative to output, that output will have to keep being absorbed by investment, exports or an accumulation of debt. But investment is becoming less and less productive, debt cannot grow indefinitely faster than GDP, and the rest of the world is increasingly unwilling to absorb these imbalances.

The only durable solution is therefore to increase the share of national income going to households so that domestic demand gradually takes over from investment and exports.

The end of China's deflationary shock would change the global inflation and rate regime

Such a shift would have major consequences for the rest of the world. A reduction in Chinese overcapacity would ease downward pressure on manufactured-goods prices, ending a key source of global disinflation. Structural inflation would therefore be higher, pushing up central banks’ neutral rate. In return, that would support employment in the rest of the world and therefore reduce unemployment and/or fiscal deficits.

Financial markets would also be affected. A sector rotation could take place at the expense of companies that benefited from very cheap Chinese supply chains. Conversely, Western industrial sectors long penalized by Chinese overcapacity such as autos, batteries, solar, steel, chemicals or machine tools could regain margins and a more favorable environment.

It remains impossible, however, to predict the timetable for this shift in the model. Leverage can continue to rise for several more years, especially in an economy where the state largely controls the financial system. Still, the rapid rise in the debt-to-GDP ratio, already comparable to that of Western economies, suggests the current model is nearing its limits.