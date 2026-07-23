Since 2022, the rise of generative artificial intelligence has upended the rules of cybersecurity. With attackers now equipped with AI, companies and security software vendors are accelerating their transformation. A true technology race is now underway.

For years, companies focused their efforts on fighting viruses, ransom ware and phishing campaigns. The arrival of generative artificial intelligence has fundamentally changed the equation. Cybercriminals now rely on these tools to automate and sharpen their attacks, while defenders are using the same technologies to try to stay one step ahead. This shift marks a true paradigm change in cybersecurity.

Faster attacks, defenses to be reinvented

Until recently, launching a cyberattack required time, technical skills and extensive preparation. Today, artificial intelligence can quickly generate convincing phishing emails, malicious code, or automatically identify exploitable vulnerabilities. Attacks are becoming faster, more automated, and able to evolve continuously, putting pressure on traditional defense systems.

Traditional approaches, built on recognizing known threats, are now showing their limits against constantly shifting attacks. Cybersecurity solutions must analyze behavior, detect anomalies and anticipate threats before they are even identified. This evolution demands continuous learning capability, essential for keeping pace with modern attacks.

A technology race between defenders and attackers

Facing these challenges, the sector's leading players are integrating artificial intelligence at scale into their offerings. CrowdStrike analyzes billions of events to detect suspicious behavior, while Palo Alto Networks uses AI to identify novel attacks within its infrastructure. Microsoft draws on data from Windows, Microsoft 365, and Azure to spot abnormal activity at massive scale, and Cisco is steadily reshaping its cybersecurity solutions around these technologies. The shared goal is to improve detection and responsiveness to threats.

However, this transformation is not benefiting defenders alone. Cybercriminals are also using artificial intelligence to automate their operations, tailor their attacks, and more easily bypass protection systems. Targeted phishing, convincing fake websites, deepfakes, and adaptive malware illustrate this surge in capability. In this environment, the edge no longer rests only on tools, but on the ability to learn and react faster than the adversary.

A strategic issue for companies and investors

To stay competitive, cybersecurity vendors are investing heavily in artificial intelligence. Companies such as CrowdStrike, Palo Alto Networks, SentinelOne, Zscaler, Fortinet or Check Point are developing solutions that can automate analysis and speed incident response. In an environment where every minute counts, this ability to act quickly becomes a major strategic advantage.

If artificial intelligence initially benefited chipmakers and cloud players, its impact on cybersecurity is now becoming central. As these technologies spread, protecting systems and data is emerging as a strategic imperative. Far from reducing the need for cybersecurity, AI is intensifying it, making this sector one of the leading beneficiaries of this new technological revolution.