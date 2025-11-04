After a year of relentless optimism, Wall Street may finally be catching its breath, though perhaps more from vertigo than exertion. U.S. stocks, led by the once-unstoppable tech giants, stumbled on Tuesday as investors began to question whether the artificial-intelligence boom can really fund itself forever. It turns out even dreams of machine intelligence must submit to the arithmetic of earnings.

The unease began with some rare honesty from Wall Street's own mandarins. The chiefs of Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs warned that markets looked ripe for a "drawdown". Their diagnosis echoed a growing suspicion that the AI rally-fuelled by circular logic, where companies spend on AI in the hope of selling AI to other companies doing the same-has detached itself from economic gravity.

Palantir Technologies, long a darling of the data-driven faithful, tumbled over 7% despite boasting of record revenue. Spooked by the prospect of a more hawkish Fed and underwhelmed by Palantir's merely decent results, when they'd been hoping for fireworks, investors are once again turning a wary eye to the valuations and incestuousness of the AI sector. Nvidia, Alphabet, and Amazon all lost ground too. When even good news fails to lift prices, traders start to suspect the good times have overshot their credit limit.

To be fair, America's corporate health still looks robust. Some 83% of S&P 500 firms have beaten analysts' earnings forecasts this quarter, far above the historical average. But much of that enthusiasm rests on a narrow foundation of technology firms whose valuations depend on untested business models and still-imaginary efficiencies.

However, there is a growing sense of unease on Wall Street, and markets dislike uncertainty. Nevertheless, Washington seems determined to supply it in bulk. If the shutdown stretches beyond tonight, it will set a new record, adding one more badge of dysfunction to the world's largest economy. The Treasury's lowered borrowing estimate, reflecting a larger cash pile: an ironic comfort as Congress fails to pass a budget. Local elections in New York, New Jersey and Virginia may provide a small distraction, though not much comfort.

Elsewhere, the world's commodity giants show more pragmatic restraint. OPEC+ has paused plans to raise output next quarter-an implicit admission that supply already exceeds demand. Oil prices duly softened, while gold slipped as investors debated whether the Fed's next move will indeed be a cut.

In corporate news, results keep coming, although we're reaching the end of earnings season. BP plc managed to surprise on the upside, while Saudi Aramco posted another quarter of enormous profits. Nintendo got in on the act, lifting forecasts thanks to its new console.

This morning, Wall Street futures remained in the red: the Dow Jones slipped 0.6%, the S&P 500 fell 1%, and the Nasdaq 100 led declines with a steeper drop. However, the market's taking a breather without straying far from recent highs. The Nasdaq 100 inched up 0.4% yesterday and is once again flirting with the 26,000 mark, pulled higher by a 4% jump in Amazon.

The day is dominated by a fresh wave of earnings: AMD, Shopify, Uber, Arista Networks, Amgen, and Pfizer.

On the macro front, Australia's central bank held its benchmark rate at 3.60%, as expected following a fresh bout of inflationary pressure. Tighter monetary policy in several countries is sending worrying signals about the Fed's next moves. Investors are increasingly uneasy about the prospect of rate cuts in December. Futures markets reflect that concern, as does the uptick in the 10-year US yield.

The US JOLTS employment report, initially scheduled for today, won't be published due to the shutdown.

The mood has soured somewhat in Asia-Pacific, following a recent stretch of carefree trading. Japan has given back some of yesterday's gains (-1.7%), while Hong Kong is down 0.5%. South Korea took a hard knock, with the KOSPI dropping 2.4% after regulators voiced concern over the frenzy surrounding SK Hynix, whose shares have more than tripled this year. India, Taiwan, and Australia are off by 0.4% to 0.9%. Europe is bearish.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: Japan's manufacturing PMI; in the United States, the trade balance, durable goods orders, factory orders, and JOLTS job openings. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index: 100,035

Gold : $3,981

: $3,981 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $63.99 ( WTI ) $60.11

: $63.99 ( ) $60.11 United States 10 years : 4.09%

: 4.09% BITCOIN: $104,070

In corporate news:

