The CAC 40 climbs back above 8,500

With Wall Street closed for Independence Day on Saturday, European stocks finished the week's final session in positive territory. They remain on edge over any development in the indirect talks between the United States and Iran. Up 0.39%, the CAC 40 moved back above 8,500 points (8,508.07), posting a second straight session of gains. Paris's flagship index had not closed above that level since February 27 (8,580.75 points, the last session before the outbreak of hostilities in the Middle East). For the week as a whole, it extended its advance to 1.47%, its best performance since mid-June.

London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam rose by 0.25%, 0.85% and 0.97%, respectively.



On this week's geopolitical front, signs of progress and de-escalation emerged in the indirect, technical discussions between the United States and Iran. After an exchange of strikes last weekend that had put the truce at risk, Donald Trump said on Wednesday that there had been "very good" meetings in Doha, Qatar, where US and Iranian delegations held talks on their memorandum of understanding.



According to Iran's official news agency Irna, the negotiations ended with an agreement allowing Tehran to use part of its frozen assets in Qatar to purchase goods. The signatories also approved the creation of a communications channel dedicated to identifying and reporting any potential violations of the protocol.



In addition, during a meeting in Bahrain, defense officials from 12 countries, mainly from the Gulf, "underscored their shared commitment to the free flow of commerce" through the Strait of Hormuz, US Central Command (Centcom) said Wednesday on X.



For J. Safra Sarasin, "the agreement reached between the United States and Iran should probably be interpreted first and foremost as an arrangement aimed at allowing the reopening of the Strait of Hormuz. Presented in the form of a memorandum of understanding (memorandum of understanding), it provides a framework for broader negotiations, the outcome of which remains uncertain".



"Nevertheless, oil markets have shifted from a scenario dominated by supply fears to a phase of cautious stabilization. Oil exports remain well below their pre-war levels and bottlenecks are expected to persist. At the same time, efforts to rebuild strategic and commercial inventories should support demand. In this context, oil prices should settle around $75 to $80 a barrel over the coming year, keeping inflation on a higher track this year, but without posing a major challenge for central banks", the Swiss private bank adds.



In commodities, oil prices continue to edge higher. Around 5:45 p.m., Brent was up 0.41% at $71.85. WTI added 0.03% to $68.50.



Beyond geopolitics, the week's news was also shaped by the gathering of the heads of the major central banks in Sintra, Portugal, at the European Central Bank Forum. The event took place against a backdrop of diverging monetary policies between the US Federal Reserve (Fed) and the ECB, after an inflation rebound driven by higher energy prices.



US central bankers will decide on a potential interest-rate increase in four weeks, Federal Reserve Chairman Kevin Warsh said during a debate.



"Fed Chairman Kevin Warsh said in his remarks that he would not provide forward guidance on the future direction of US monetary policy. He did, however, point to easing inflation tensions, helped by the end of the conflict in the Middle East and the subsequent decline in energy prices", said Jean-Patrice Prudhomme, director of products & solutions at Milleis Banque Privée.



Even if Washington and Tehran have agreed on a preliminary peace framework and energy prices have pulled back after a conflict-related spike, the ECB's models indicate that inflation in the Old Continent is not expected to return to the 2% target before 2027.



During the debate, Warsh argued that energy prices are not the only drivers of inflation and said the AI boom is also playing a leading role: "The AI shock is triggering a boom in capital spending." In his view, it is up to central bankers to assess whether this trend is inflationary or not.



Pluxee leads the SBF 120



In corporate news, Pluxee (+7.82%) posted the biggest gain in the SBF 120 after reiterating its full-year targets despite a third-quarter decline in activity. Still, over the first nine months of fiscal 2026, the global employee benefits specialist generated revenue of €967m, up 2.7% organically. Operating revenue came to €843m over nine months, up 2.5% organically. The company still expects stable organic revenue, a slight improvement in its recurring EBITDA margin and a recurring cash conversion rate of about 80% on average over the 2024-2026 period.



Michelin (+0.35%) rose and notched a fourth straight gain, supported by a positive call from Deutsche Bank. The German bank reaffirmed its buy rating on the Clermont-Ferrand group's shares while slightly raising its price target to €36 from €34. The tire maker is due to publish its half-year results on July 27, and Deutsche Bank is projecting second-quarter revenue growth, which would mark the first quarter of growth after 11 consecutive quarters of declining sales.



In Europe, Renk said its wholly owned subsidiary, Renk GmbH, has signed a binding agreement to acquire David Brown Defence from DB Defence Holdco SARL. Based in the UK, David Brown Defence specializes in high-precision gearboxes for naval and land defense applications. The deal strengthens Renk's naval portfolio and gives it access to several high-value naval programs as well as a long-term order book in the UK, Canada and Australia, including after-sales service activities.



Europe PMI, US jobs



On the data front, in June in France, activity in the services sector disappointed. S&P Global's PMI gauge rose to 46.8 from 44.3, versus expectations for a larger increase to 47.4. This was nonetheless the first improvement in the indicator since February. At the same time, the Composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services activity, came in at 47.2, up from 44.9 in May, but again below expectations of 47.6. Even so, it rebounded from the 28-month low recorded in May (44.9).



Meanwhile, in the eurozone, services-sector activity beat expectations in June, according to S&P Global data. The indicator improved to 49.4 from 47.7, versus forecasts for an increase to just 48.9. At 49.4, it is at a three-month high, though still in contraction (below the 50-point threshold). The Composite PMI, which combines manufacturing and services activity, reached 50, pointing to stable private-sector activity, after 48.5 in May and expectations of 49.5. This was also the highest level in three months.



In the United States, data from the Labor Department's monthly employment report released Thursday showed the US economy created 57,000 nonfarm jobs in June, well below the 110,000 economists had expected. It also posted a much sharper-than-anticipated slowdown in the pace of job creation in June, even as the unemployment rate ticked slightly lower.



The report showed just 57,000 nonfarm jobs were created last month in the United States, down from 129,000 (revised from 172,000) in May, while economists had been expecting about twice as many, around 110,000.



The unemployment rate edged down to 4.2% in June from 4.3% the prior month, while forecasts had called for it to be unchanged.



Following the release, investors revised their expectations for Federal Reserve monetary policy. A cooling labor market could reduce the need for the central bank to raise its policy rates again to contain inflation. According to CME Group's FedWatch tool, the probability of another rate increase was now estimated at 55%, down from 64.1% on July 1, before the report was released.



On that point, Bastien Drut, head of strategy & analysis at CPR AM, believes that "the June jobs report is not good and casts doubt on the previous three reports, which had been significantly better than expected. In particular, private-sector job growth outside health care is back to job losses. With inflation expected to ease, this jobs report will give Kevin Warsh a bit more room to lock in a status quo at the next FOMC".