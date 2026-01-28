The CAC 40 Drops Sharply, Weighed Down by LVMH and the Luxury Sector

European stock markets ended Wednesday's session mixed, though the overall trend was downward. The CAC 40 posted the steepest decline among the major indices of the Old Continent, falling 1.06% to 8,066.68 points, mainly dragged down by a slump in the luxury sector after LVMH's earnings release.

Jean-Yves Courtial Published on 01/28/2026 at 11:56 am EST

The other major financial centers reacted more moderately, as seen with Frankfurt's DAX 40 (-0.20% at 24,843.54 points), while the Euro Stoxx 50 followed a similar path (-0.88% at 5,941.62 points).



In the United States, as of 5:45 p.m., indices were cautiously in positive territory: the Dow Jones edged up 0.07% to 49,037 points, and the Nasdaq Composite gained 0.18% to 23,861 points. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 saw a modest increase of 0.10% to 6,985 points, having surpassed 7,000 points for the first time in its history earlier in the session.



As a result, the day's news was understandably dominated by microeconomic developments as earnings season kicks off in Europe. LVMH is the first CAC 40 company to report, while in the United States, corporate releases have been coming thick and fast for a week.



In Paris, LVMH (-7.89% at 542.80 euros) disappointed, pulling down Kering and Hermès in its wake, with these three companies together accounting for nearly 22% of the CAC 40's total market capitalization. Including L'Oréal, also present in the luxury segment, this share rises to almost 30% of the index.



The world's leading luxury group reported annual revenues of 80.81 billion euros, representing an organic decline of 1%. At the same time, net profit plunged by 13% to 10.878 billion euros. The outlook was also met with little enthusiasm; the group's message was seen as cautious. Among other players, Salvatore Ferragamo disappointed as well, its stock closing down 5.75% at 6.31 euros in Milan.



Setting aside the luxury sector, European markets overall showed caution on Wednesday. There were few macroeconomic statistics of major significance. Notable, however, was the slight improvement in the German GfK index measuring consumer confidence. For February, it rose from -26.9 to -24.1 points, whereas analysts had expected -25.8 points.



Eyes on the United States



Investors were thus largely in wait-and-see mode, keeping a close watch on the United States.



The U.S. Federal Reserve is set to announce its monetary policy decision this evening and, in all likelihood, will leave rates unchanged. Two rate cuts are anticipated by the financial community this year, but not before June. Fed Chair Jerome Powell's press conference will be closely watched for any hints about the central bank's future intentions. It is unlikely that Jerome Powell will respond to criticism from President Donald Trump.



Beyond the Fed, market participants are focused on the U.S. as several major companies are due to report their quarterly results. Of the Magnificent Seven, three are set to report after the close: Microsoft, Meta, and Tesla. IBM will also release its figures.



On the international front, unusually, no country was threatened with higher tariffs by the United States on Wednesday. However, President Donald Trump urged Iran to sign an agreement regarding its nuclear activities, while warning the country of an attack on Tehran “far worse” than the airstrikes of June 2025. The president added that a new “armada” was en route to the Middle East.



In currency markets, the euro fell against the greenback (-0.91%), with the single currency trading at 1.1932USD.



Meanwhile, Bitcoin advanced by 0.31%, trading at 89,411USD.



Finally, the rally in precious metals continued on Wednesday. An ounce of gold reached 5,311.29USD, while silver hit a daily high of 116.12EUR.