The CAC 40 slips back into the red

More than 90 minutes after the open, European stock markets are lower. They are still closely tracking the escalation in the Middle East, marked by intensified strikes between Americans and Iranians. Iran struck a firm tone, saying the Strait of Hormuz would remain blocked as long as American 'aggressions' do not stop. After five straight sessions in the green, the CAC 40 is down 0.42% at 8,347.01 points. London, Frankfurt and Amsterdam are off 0.57%, 0.70% and 0.52%, respectively.

The Iranian military said this morning it had targeted American military installations in Jordan with drones, according to state television, after the United States carried out new strikes on Iranian territory. It also targeted 'radar systems, a Patriot air defense system and fuel storage sites' at the Ali al-Salem air base in Kuwait, as well as American military facilities at the Sheikh Isa air base in Bahrain, Iranian state television reported.



Pakistan wants to restart diplomatic talks



Pakistan urged Washington and Tehran to put an end to this new wave of violence and to resume the negotiations planned under the memorandum of understanding signed in June.



Iran's general staff warned today that Iran would wipe out Middle East infrastructure if its own is attacked, following threats by Donald Trump. The US president said Tuesday on Fox News that he would hit power plants and bridges in Iran next week, unless the Iranians 'sit down at the negotiating table'.



Against this backdrop of relentless fighting in the Middle East, oil prices are easing. After 10:30am, Brent is down 0.74% at $84.43. WTI is off 0.52% at $79.58.



Publicis raises its growth target, 2CRSi's response



In corporate news, Publicis is leading the CAC 40 with a 2.53% gain. The communications group is rising after raising its 2026 growth forecast. It now expects between 4.5% and 5%, versus a prior range of 4% to 5%. The move follows the release of strong first-half results. Recurring earnings per share came in at €3.52, up 5.7% at constant exchange rates. The adjusted operating margin rate hit a new record level: 17.5%, up 17 basis points from the first half of 2025. The group posted net revenue of €7.23bn, for organic growth of 4.7%.



Sodexo is also up 0.57% after unveiling its new strategic plan: Shift & Grow 2030. The global foodservices specialist is targeting internal revenue growth above 5% and an operating margin above 5% by fiscal 2030. It also plans to launch an investment program aimed at strengthening its sales capabilities.



TotalEnergies this morning presented its key operating indicators, financial estimates and the key factors that influenced its results for the second quarter of 2026. For the period, hydrocarbon production is expected to come in near 2.4m boe/d (million barrels of oil equivalent per day). That output is expected to benefit from organic growth in line with quarterly guidance of 4%.



In a report published this morning, 2CRSi responded point by point to the 34 allegations made by Grizzly Research LLC on June 18. The high-performance computer server maker notably provided clarifications on its revenue generated in the United States, as well as on its business ties with the NewYork GreenCloud group (NYGC).



In London, Frasers Group (-4%) is lower after presenting mixed annual results for its 2025/2026 fiscal year. Despite higher sales, driven by international markets, the British retailer reported lower taxable profit, below its own forecasts.



United Kingdom: industrial output declines in May



On the data front, several indicators on the UK economy were released this morning. After a 0.2% increase in April and flat growth in March, UK industrial output contracted by 0.5% in May 2026 on a sequential basis, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS).



Also in May, the UK's trade deficit narrowed by £1.1bn month over month, to £19.5bn. The improvement was driven by a 4.5% increase in exports (to £35bn), which more than offset a 0.8% rise in imports (to £54.5bn).



Separately, the ONS estimates that UK real GDP rose 0.1% in May, after a decline of the same magnitude the prior month. The modest rebound reflects a 0.3% rise in services, which more than offset declines of 0.5% in industrial output and 0.8% in construction.