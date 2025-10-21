After a burst of optimism at the start of the week, U.S. stock futures steadied Tuesday morning, suggesting that investors have decided to pause for breath before the next round of corporate confessionals. The timing makes sense. The third-quarter earnings season is now in full swing, and with the big names - Tesla, IBM, Procter & Gamble, Intel, and Ford - lining up to reveal their numbers, traders appear reluctant to commit either to euphoria or despair.

Market sentiment seem all over the place. Monday's rally, driven by artificial-intelligence optimism and a respite in regional-bank anxiety, lifted all major indexes by over 1%. Four days ago, panic ruled. Fears of credit stress in regional banks, persistent inflation, and geopolitical jitters had investors clutching for safe havens. Then, over the weekend, sentiment seemed to have undergone something like a collective hypnosis. The risk-on mood returned, helped by soothing noises from Washington and Beijing.

White House economic adviser Kevin Hassett predicted that the government shutdown might soon end: a welcome development, though "soon" in Washington has been known to mean many things. Meanwhile, President Trump adopted an uncharacteristically conciliatory tone toward China, expressing confidence in reaching a "fair deal" with President Xi Jinping. Markets, ever eager to find the silver lining, took the remarks as reason enough to buy again.

The optimism extended across the Pacific. Asian markets continued their advance, led by South Korea's Kospi and China's tech-heavy ChiNext index. European stocks followed suit, if only modestly. Bond yields in both the U.S. and the eurozone edged lower as geopolitical worries cooled, while the dollar strengthened, its rise described by some traders as a "relief rally." Gold slipped from its record highs, though at more than $4,200 a troy ounce, hardly anyone is short of reasons to hold it.

Oil prices, however, remain stubbornly subdued. Despite a small uptick, crude still trades near $61 a barrel as evidence of a global supply surplus mounts.

Earnings season is often a spectacle of selective storytelling. Companies trumpet "adjusted" profits that omit whatever proved inconvenient that quarter, while analysts scramble to reframe forecasts as "encouraging" even when they are not. Yet this week's results carry more weight than usual. Investors are not only measuring whether firms beat expectations but also whether they can sustain profit margins in an economy still feeling the aftertaste of inflation.

Some early results hint at resilience. Health insurers are performing well: Elevance's solid report lifted UnitedHealth and Humana in premarket trading. General Motors raised its annual forecast on hopes of tariff relief, while Coca-Cola posted steady soda demand. But there are warning signs too: Northrop Grumman trimmed its sales outlook, and regional banks remain under scrutiny for signs of hidden strain.

On the macro agenda, there is still not much coming out of the United States, apart from a speech by central banker Christopher Waller. ECB President Christine Lagarde will also take the podium.

In Asia-Pacific, the markets have no intention of falling. Japan and Australia are up 0.3% and 0.7%, respectively. South Korea and Taiwan are up 0.2%, while mainland China and Hong Kong are up 1% or more. India is content with a 0.5% increase. European leading indicators are mostly up.

Today's economic highlights:

Today: the real export figures in Switzerland will be released.

Dollar index: 98,940

98,940 Gold : $4,222

: $4,222 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $61.39 ( WTI ) $57.44

: $61.39 ( ) $57.44 United States 10 years : 3.97%

: 3.97% BITCOIN: $109,130

