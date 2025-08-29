The Federal Reserve is once again walking a tightrope: move too slowly in cutting rates and the economy risks stalling, move too quickly and inflation could flare back up. This week, that delicate balance feels even more precarious. All eyes turned to the release of the Personal Consumption Expenditures index-the Fed's preferred inflation gauge-published this morning. The result? No surprises, but plenty of anticipation about what comes next.

Tariffs, once dismissed as temporary irritants, are beginning to work their way through supply chains. On Friday, a seemingly technical policy shift - the end of a tariff exemption for imported packages under $800 - threatened to make everyday goods more expensive. Small businesses and consumers will feel this first, but, as with most cost increases, the burden will ripple outward.

The July economic data was published at 8:30 ET and gave the Federal Reserve a dose of cautious reassurance, but not relief. Personal spending rose by 0.5% month-over-month, exactly in line with expectations, underscoring the resilience of the U.S. consumer despite high borrowing costs. At the same time, the Fed's preferred inflation gauge—the core PCE price index—also met forecasts, climbing 0.3% on the month and 2.9% year-over-year. The numbers suggest a delicate equilibrium: households are still spending, but inflation is not accelerating beyond policymakers' comfort zone. That combination allows Jerome Powell & Co. to keep policy steady for now, but it also raises the risk that growth remains too strong for inflation to fall decisively back to the Fed's 2% target.

This is the context in which Wall Street futures dipped early Friday morning. Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq contracts all traded lower, reflecting an unease that has less to do with day-to-day earnings reports than with the direction of U.S. monetary policy. Even after a summer rally that saw the S&P 500 and Nasdaq notch record highs, traders seem unwilling to bet heavily on more good news without a clearer signal from the Fed.

That reluctance is understandable. Jerome Powell, in his speech at Jackson Hole, struck a tone that markets read as dovish. He admitted that the labor market was softening: a coded acknowledgment that rate cuts may be imminent. Futures markets have already priced in an 84% chance of a cut in September. Christopher Waller, a Fed governor with ambitions for the chairmanship, has gone further, calling openly for cuts to begin next month.

But the central bank's job is not to comfort traders. The Fed must manage the country's economic trajectory while preserving its institutional independence, a task made harder by direct political interference. President Donald Trump's attempt to fire Governor Lisa Cook has now reached the courts, with a hearing scheduled today.

Corporate America is already sketching out what a more volatile, protectionist, and politicized economy looks like. Caterpillar, that bellwether of global growth, warned of larger tariff costs. Dell and Marvell, once dependable suppliers in a robust tech cycle, saw their shares tumble after disappointing forecasts. Nvidia, whose stock has become a proxy for the artificial-intelligence boom, wavered after signaling weakness in China. Yet the company's bullish projections for AI infrastructure soothed some nerves, a reminder that technology remains both the brightest hope and the most overextended corner of the market. Elsewhere, PepsiCo expanded its stake in Celsius Holdings, a beverage giant doubling down on an energy drink.

If all goes well, August 2025 should be a positive month overall for the equity markets. Very positive in mainland China, very positive in the United States and positive in Europe. Among the few exceptions is the French market, whose fate in August remains uncertain on the morning of the last trading day of the month, due to a probable government crisis in the autumn.

Among the indices that had a successful August, one stands out: the CSI 300, the main index of the Chinese mainland stock markets (Shanghai and Shenzhen). It is often cited alongside the Hang Seng, which is the Hong Kong index and the showcase for Chinese companies best known to international investors. Mainland China is returning to favour in financial circles. The 10% gain in August is no stranger to this, especially as it propels the CSI 300 to its highest level in three and a half years.

Elsewhere in Asia-Pacific, the last session of the month was mixed. In August's final tally, Japan's TOPIX gained 5.4% and Australia's ASX 3.2%, but the Indian and Korean markets fell slightly after coming under fire from US tariffs. Europe is bearish.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Japan, unemployment rate, industrial production, retail trade, and retail sales; in France, economic confidence, EU harmonized CPI, PPI, and private sector jobs; in Switzerland, the KOF leading indicator; in Germany, unemployment change, EU harmonized CPI, and CPI; in the United States, core PCE price index, personal income, household consumption, wholesale inventories, Chicago PMI, and University of Michigan sentiment. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index : 97,992

: 97,992 Gold : $3,410

: $3,410 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $67.69 ( WTI ) $64.32

: $67.69 ( ) $64.32 United States 10 years : 4.21%

: 4.21% BITCOIN: $110,239

In corporate news:

BYD reported a 29.9% year-over-year drop in Q2 profit, its first decline in over three years, as price wars and a working capital deficit strained margins and cast doubt on hitting its 2025 sales target.

Caterpillar shares dropped after it raised its 2025 tariff-related cost estimate to $1.8 billion, highlighting pressure from U.S. trade policy and limited pricing power to offset costs.

Dell fell 7% as rising costs and competitive pressure in AI servers overshadowed a boosted annual revenue forecast, despite strong demand from clients like xAI and CoreWeave.

Celsius will acquire Rockstar Energy from PepsiCo for U.S. and Canadian operations as part of an expanded partnership, with PepsiCo increasing its stake in Celsius to 11% through a $585 million deal.

Reliance will take Jio Platforms public by mid-2026 and launch an AI joint venture with Meta, while Google will open a dedicated cloud region to support Reliance's AI expansion.

DuPont agreed to sell its Kevlar and Nomex aramids business to Arclin for $1.8 billion to streamline operations ahead of a planned electronics division separation.

Alibaba missed revenue estimates as weak consumer demand and price wars in e-commerce offset a 26% surge in cloud revenue, with added pressure from increased investment in food delivery.

Marvell Technology tumbled 15% after forecasting flat Q3 data center revenue, raising concerns about growth in its AI chip business amid delayed demand from cloud clients like Microsoft.

Ant Group, partly owned by Alibaba, posted a 60% plunge in Q1 profit, citing tech investment costs and valuation declines in some holdings.

Ford is recalling over 105,000 Mustangs in the U.S. due to a lighting defect caused by water intrusion through improperly sealed panels.

revised its tariff cost estimate to $1.8 billion, impacting Q3 2025 profit margins. Intel in negotiations with the U.S. government, received $5.7 billion in CHIPS Act grants.

in negotiations with the U.S. government, received $5.7 billion in CHIPS Act grants. Nike to lay off 1% of corporate staff to refocus business.

