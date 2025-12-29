The Capital Group Companies Crosses 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Pernod Ricard
Published on 12/29/2025 at 11:47 am EST
.
This threshold crossing results from the acquisition of Pernod Ricard shares on the market.
The Capital Group Companies Crosses 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Pernod Ricard
|The Capital Group Companies Now Holds Over 5% of Voting Rights in Pernod Ricard
|The Capital Group Companies Crosses 5% Voting Rights Threshold in Pernod Ricard
|The Capital Group Companies Now Holds Over 5% of Voting Rights in Pernod Ricard
PERNOD RICARD : Q1 25/26 slightly softer than expected, but prospects remain encouraging
October 16, 2025 at 06:30 am EDT
At Pernod Ricard, cost savings do little to mask the decline in business.
