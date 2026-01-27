The Capital Group Companies has notified the AMF that, on January 23, it crossed above the 5% threshold of voting rights in Michelin, a threshold crossing resulting from the acquisition of shares on the market.

The declarant, acting as an investment adviser on behalf of funds, specified that it holds 50,216,047 Michelin shares representing an equal number of voting rights, amounting to 7.30% of the capital and 5.01% of the voting rights of the French tire manufacturer.