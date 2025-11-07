James Litinsky, CEO of MP Materials, called for caution on Thursday in the face of growing speculative enthusiasm around rare earth projects. On the presentation of quarterly results, he warned that the majority of recently launched initiatives "will not work, regardless of the price," highlighting the structural complexity of the sector. While the VanEck Rare Earth and Strategic Metals ETF has risen 60% since the beginning of the year, investor enthusiasm, particularly amongst retail investors, has caused significant volatility in the sector's stocks.

MP Materials, the only active rare earth producer in the United States, benefits from strategic support from the Pentagon, which took a stake in the company in July, along with a floor price and a long-term supply contract. Litinsky believes that this vertical integration, combined with partnerships with Apple and General Motors, gives MP a decisive structural advantage, which he compares with that of a "national champion." However, he insists that building a viable supply chain takes several years and requires massive investment, citing the example of Lynas, which took nearly a decade to stabilize its production.

While the Trump administration has hinted that it may support other projects, Litinsky warns that spreading investments thinly does not guarantee a robust supply chain. He advocates for the strategic use of public money to catalyze private investment. In his view, MP Materials is poised to play a pioneering role in structuring the U.S. supply. Rare earths, which are essential to many critical technologies, remain dominated by China, making them a key industrial and geopolitical issue for the United States.