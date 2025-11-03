Artificial intelligence may be Wall Street's new religion, but faith alone won't paper over political chaos and economic data blackouts. Investors are cheering chipmakers and corporate megadeals as if the future were written in code, while Washington can't even keep the government open long enough to print the numbers. America's markets are soaring on optimism and opacity - a curious combination that history rarely rewards for long.

After six straight months of gains for the S&P 500 and a seven-year high streak for the Nasdaq, investors appear to have rediscovered their appetite for risk, particularly the kind that comes with a glowing green logo and the promise of artificial intelligence. The market's new mantra seems to be: in AI we trust. The optimism stems from two intertwined developments. First, America and China have managed to call a truce, at least for a year, pausing reciprocal tariffs that had threatened to scupper global trade. It's a fragile detente, to be sure, but traders will take any excuse to buy the dip. Second, the "Magnificent Seven" of tech have reported earnings that hint at yet another surge in AI-related spending. For investors, it is as though the gold rush has gone digital, and the miners now deal in algorithms rather than axes.

Even so, there's a curious irony in Washington's newfound AI nationalism. President Trump's declaration that Nvidia's most advanced chips shall remain American - kept out of Chinese hands - may comfort security hawks but could, in time, complicate global supply chains further. Nvidia's share price rose nonetheless.

Corporate America has also been busy rearranging itself. Kimberly-Clark's $48.7 billion swoop on Kenvue - the maker of Tylenol - sent the latter's shares soaring 21%, while Kimberly-Clark itself suffered a 14% hangover. Investors love a bargain, but they rarely cheer the buyer. Elsewhere, Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway delivered its usual homily in prudence: higher profits, record cash piles, and the sort of financial restraint that makes lesser CEOs appear as if they should be kept away from the corporate chequebook.

In the world of semiconductors, everyone is waiting for AMD and Qualcomm to update the congregation. Samsung also announced it is delaying its DDR5 pricing, helping lift data-storage stocks such as Seagate, Western Digital and Sandisk. And then there's IREN, a data-centre operator that leapt 22% after signing a $9.7 billion deal with Microsoft to supply Nvidia's GB300 processors.

But while Wall Street buzzes, Main Street remains fogged in by politics. America's second-longest government shutdown continues to disrupt official economic data. The Supreme Court will soon wade into the legality of Mr Trump's tariffs.

As expected, the US corporate earnings season is better than expected. That's how it works in the financial world: executives announce targets they know they can beat, and when the company exceeds expectations, everyone pretends to think it's great. OK, that's a bit of an oversimplification, because the third-quarter results are certainly higher than expected, but they are also particularly good. FactSet has calculated that the average earnings per share of an S&P 500 company is up 10.7% between Q3 2024 and Q3 2025, at least after the publication of just over 60% of the companies in the index, including the largest ones. If something is wrong with the US economy, we will have to look elsewhere than large companies. The two sectors that contributed most to exceeding expectations are banking and technology, which will come as no surprise to most people.

On this week's macro agenda, uncertainty still reigns over US statistics due to the shutdown. Two major central banks will adjust their monetary policy. The Bank of Australia and the Bank of England are expected to keep their key interest rates unchanged, as both countries face accelerating inflation.

On the corporate calendar, there are still plenty of figures to come this week. In the United States, Palantir, AMD, McDonald's and Airbnb are scheduled to report. In Europe, BP Plc, Novo Nordisk, AstraZeneca, Rheinmetall, Zurich Insurance and Engie are set to report.

The rise continues in Asia-Pacific, where Japan and South Korea are up more than 2%. Hong Kong is up 1%. Gains are more modest in Australia, India and Taiwan. European markets are mostly up.

