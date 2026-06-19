|This Week's Gainers & Losers
|Up:
Western Digital Corporation +32.56% : The hard-disk-drive storage group was boosted by a wave of price-target upgrades. Morgan Stanley raised its target from $488 to $650, while maintaining its overweight rating after a meeting with management. JPMorgan and Citi quickly followed suit.
Moderna +28.15% : The US biotechnology company benefited from the FDA advisory committee’s unanimous favorable opinion on mFlusiva, its mRNA flu vaccine for adults aged 50 and over.
Nebius Group +23.38% : The AI-focused cloud infrastructure provider benefited from its imminent inclusion in the Nasdaq-100, scheduled for June 22, which forces passive index funds managing more than $800 billion to buy the stock before that date, generating sustained mechanical demand.
Talen Energy Corporation +21.01% : The US power producer rose after announcing the completion of several acquisitions, including Cornerstone, marking a key step in its external growth strategy. The registration of 2.4 million shares for resale by the sellers confirms that the transaction was effectively completed during the week.
Roblox Corporation +18.98% : The gaming and interactive creation platform rose after TD Cowen reported on June 15 a 10% increase in weekly user engagement, its best performance in more than two years.
Down:
Accenture -24.84% : The IT services giant was punished by quarterly guidance deemed cautious, published during the week, which acted as a warning signal for the entire sector. The shockwave spread to Indian technology stocks, with the Nifty IT index falling to its lowest level in three years as a result of these downward revisions.
Fox Corporation -20.68% : The media group suffered from the June 15 announcement of the acquisition of Roku for $22 billion, a large-scale deal that raised investor concerns about dilution and integration risk. Wedbush subsequently noted that short-term upside potential remains limited, confirming the market’s skepticism toward the transaction.
Cognizant Technology -16.24% : The IT services specialist was hurt by a downgrade from Berenberg on June 17, which immediately put selling pressure on the stock. The German broker’s bearish stance came in a sector already weakened by cautious guidance issued during the week by one of its main competitors.
Rathbones -18.79% : The British wealth manager tumbled after an FCA regulatory review imposed a £60 million remediation plan, leading to the suspension of the onboarding of certain clients.
Alcoa Corporation -13.67% : The aluminum producer declined after the June 16 ratification of a labor agreement with the United Steelworkers union, an outcome that, although reducing labor-related uncertainty, disappointed investors who had expected more favorable terms for the group. Securing the electricity supply for its Norwegian plant was not enough to offset the selling pressure.
|Commodities
Energy: Oil prices fell sharply this week. WTI lost around 8%, while Brent was heading for a decline of more than 5%. The market priced in the gradual resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following the interim agreement between the United States and Iran. Several tankers resumed their route through this strategic area. Iraq said it was ready to gradually restart its oil fields. The market nevertheless remains cautious. Diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran were canceled, limiting confidence in a lasting de-escalation. At the same time, continued Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon are maintaining a geopolitical risk premium. From a fundamental standpoint, OPEC maintains a positive view of long-term demand. The organization forecasts global consumption of 105.1 million barrels per day in 2025 and a projection of 113.3 million in 2030, driven by Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. As usual, this view contrasts with that of the International Energy Agency, which expects global demand to decline over time.
Metals: Metals came under pressure from the Federal Reserve’s tougher tone. Gold fell sharply, weighed down by the rebound in the dollar and the rise in US rate expectations. The yellow metal is trading around $4,165 an ounce. The market now prices in a high probability of another rate hike in the coming months, reducing the appeal of gold, which pays no yield. Silver followed the same trend, with a more pronounced correction. The grey metal lost more than 10% over two sessions and remains below $65 an ounce. In industrial metals, LME copper fell by around 1% to $13,690. Here too, expectations of higher rates weighed on prices through a stronger dollar and higher financing costs. Investors are also watching Donald Trump’s expected decision on potential tariffs targeting refined copper. Such a measure could alter trade flows, shift inventories and widen price gaps between regions.
Agricultural products: Grains attempted a rebound in Chicago after hitting multi-month lows, but the move remains fragile. Wheat, corn and soybeans remain under pressure, weighed down by a strong dollar, falling oil prices and weather conditions considered more favorable for US crops. Wheat is trading around 613 cents, based on the September 2026 contract, corn is moving around 444 cents, and soybeans are stabilizing at 1,122 cents, based on the July 2026 contract.
|Macroeconomics
Macro: Torn between two forces. On the one hand, the signing of a peace agreement between Iran and the United States confirmed the decline in oil prices, even though the consequences of the closure of the Strait of Hormuz will not disappear within a few weeks. Historically, the correlation between energy prices and the consumer price index is high, even though there is always a time lag between a rise in one and its impact on the other. For this reason, all members of the Federal Reserve now expect a rate hike by the end of the year, abandoning the accommodative bias of recent months. The dollar benefited and is now at a pivotal level, while stock markets are trying to digest the information ahead of the summer period, which is typically marked by lower liquidity and a higher risk of volatility.
Crypto: Bitcoin fell 5% this week to $62,500, its lowest level since September 2024. Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their sixth consecutive week of declines, with $6 billion wiped out over the period. Interest in crypto is at its lowest. On Google Trends, Google searches are at floor levels, proof that investors are currently turning away from crypto assets altogether. SpaceX’s arrival on the stock market has reinforced investor enthusiasm for everything related to AI and tech, pushing the crypto sphere even further into the background. The same trend was seen among other cryptocurrencies: ether (ETH) fell 2% to $1,680, Solana (SOL) dropped 4% to $68, and XRP declined 5% to $1.12.
|Things to read this week
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*The weekly movements of indexes and stocks displayed on the dashboard are related to the period ranging from the open on Monday to the sending time of this newsletter on Friday.
The weekly movements of commodities, precious metals and currencies displayed on the dashboard are related to a 7-day rolling period from Friday to Friday, until the sending time of this newsletter. These assets continue to quote on weekends.