Energy: Oil prices fell sharply this week. WTI lost around 8%, while Brent was heading for a decline of more than 5%. The market priced in the gradual resumption of traffic through the Strait of Hormuz following the interim agreement between the United States and Iran. Several tankers resumed their route through this strategic area. Iraq said it was ready to gradually restart its oil fields. The market nevertheless remains cautious. Diplomatic talks between Washington and Tehran were canceled, limiting confidence in a lasting de-escalation. At the same time, continued Israeli operations against Hezbollah in Lebanon are maintaining a geopolitical risk premium. From a fundamental standpoint, OPEC maintains a positive view of long-term demand. The organization forecasts global consumption of 105.1 million barrels per day in 2025 and a projection of 113.3 million in 2030, driven by Asia, the Middle East, Africa and Latin America. As usual, this view contrasts with that of the International Energy Agency, which expects global demand to decline over time. Metals: Metals came under pressure from the Federal Reserve’s tougher tone. Gold fell sharply, weighed down by the rebound in the dollar and the rise in US rate expectations. The yellow metal is trading around $4,165 an ounce. The market now prices in a high probability of another rate hike in the coming months, reducing the appeal of gold, which pays no yield. Silver followed the same trend, with a more pronounced correction. The grey metal lost more than 10% over two sessions and remains below $65 an ounce. In industrial metals, LME copper fell by around 1% to $13,690. Here too, expectations of higher rates weighed on prices through a stronger dollar and higher financing costs. Investors are also watching Donald Trump’s expected decision on potential tariffs targeting refined copper. Such a measure could alter trade flows, shift inventories and widen price gaps between regions. Agricultural products: Grains attempted a rebound in Chicago after hitting multi-month lows, but the move remains fragile. Wheat, corn and soybeans remain under pressure, weighed down by a strong dollar, falling oil prices and weather conditions considered more favorable for US crops. Wheat is trading around 613 cents, based on the September 2026 contract, corn is moving around 444 cents, and soybeans are stabilizing at 1,122 cents, based on the July 2026 contract.