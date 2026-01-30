The company is riding the commodity wave, with a 590% stock surge and record Q3 revenues of $90.4m (USD). While geopolitical risks remain in Bolivia, these metals are proving to be Canada's ultimate GDP power players.

Published on 01/30/2026 at 04:14 am EST - Modified on 01/30/2026 at 06:29 am EST

Forget just being "safe bets" — gold and silver became the bedrock of Canada’s economic recovery in 2025.

In 2025, gold became the defining driver of Canada's international trade performance. Amidst global market volatility, gold exports reached CAD 48.9bn between November 2024 and October 2025, according to OEC World's Canadian Gold Trade Profile. Indeed, in October 2025 alone, y-o-y gold exports increased by 103%.

The broader minerals and metals sector—of which gold is a primary driver—contributed an estimated CAD 112bn-117bn directly to Canada's GDP in 2025, representing roughly 4% of the total economic output.

Andean Precious Metals is one such major player that’s fueled the nation’s growth. The company’s bank account is basically riding the gold and silver rollercoaster. Between macroeconomic conflicts and market swings, silver is the real wild card, since its market is smaller and used for everything from tech to "safe-haven" stacks.

In Q3 2025, the London Bullion Market Association, set benchmark prices for gold and silver, silver benchmark surged by 20%, closing the quarter at a robust USD 46.17/oz after hitting a peak of USD 46.95/oz.

Industries need more silver for tech (e.g. in solar panels and EVs) and macroeconomic factors—like how strong the US dollar is, current interest rates, and inflation worries—are all pointing toward continued support for higher silver prices. This surge in market value allowed producers to capitalize on record-breaking prices with higher volumes. Andean Precious Metals did exactly that in Q3 25.

Cashing in on the (metal) rally

Production reached 25,688 gold equivalent ounces in Q3 25, contributing to the higher revenue, an increase of 6% over Q2 25. Silver production stood at 1.4 million ounces (average realized silver price of USD 40.09 for Q3 25), marking a roughly 10% increase from the 1.25 million ounces produced in Q3 24.

In 2025, the company clocked USD 90.4m in revenue in Q3, a 32.3% jump from the previous year (USD 68.4m in Q3 24). Profits rose too, with net income reaching USD 43.7m, a leap from USD 8.21m the year before.

The company benefited significantly from higher precious metal prices, with an average realized gold price of USD 3,448/oz and a silver price of USD 40.09/oz. It’s no wonder investors are lining up to catch a ride on the company’s commodity wave.

All aboard the gravy train

Driven by record gold prices and operational successes, the stock price soared more than 563% over the past one year. For context, it has a current price of CAD 10.21, increasing its market capitalization to approximately CAD 1.13bn.

Analysts remain bullish, predicting that the share price could rise another 14.1% from its current USD 8.60 closing price, to around USD 9.50. All three analysts covering the stock give it a huge thumbs up with a "Buy" rating. The most optimistic forecasts suggest 24.2% upside potential, setting an upper target price of USD 9.36.

Mining minefield

Andean Precious Metals faces the classic challenges of operating in emerging markets. The biggest headache is the political situation and rules in Bolivia since developments, especially untoward, could affect profits fast.

On the ground, the company has to deal with regular operational issues such gear breaking down or costs spiking for power and labor. Plus, their entire cash flow is a slave to the volatile prices of gold and silver. And don't forget currency risk: the company earns in US dollars but pays local cost. Finally, environmental and community issues are always a big deal; if they mess up their permits or relations, everything stops.