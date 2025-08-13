It's the peculiar rhythm of late summer in America's markets: the heat still hangs in the air, traders drift between their terminals and the shore, and the financial news, deceptively placid, hums with portent. This week, that hum is almost a whisper. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq futures sit at record highs, ticking upward by fractions-mere tenths of a percent-while the CBOE Volatility Index, Wall Street's barometer of anxiety, has sunk to its lowest reading since January. For now, the street is calm.

A 98% certainty is priced in: the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates by a quarter point in September. Investors are confident that the central bank will have to turn the easing spigot back on, not because the economy is surging, but because it's showing signs of fray.

The logic is tidy enough. Inflation, as measured by the Consumer Price Index, rose in its "core" reading more than it has since January, but headline numbers were spared the full force of recent import tariffs. At the same time, labor market data have been softening. Weak non-farm payrolls combined with whispers of internal upheaval at the Fed have bolstered the case for a rate cut. In other words: prices are tolerable, jobs are less so, and the central bank is politically and institutionally primed to act.

When the volatility index sinks, it is often a sign of investor complacency. Traders, lulled into comfort, forget that a low VIX is not a guarantee of stability, but rather a reflection of present expectations—expectations that can flip in a day. A September rate cut may be nearly certain now, but certainty itself is a fragile thing in markets. Inflation can surprise. Jobs data can shock. Politics can erupt.

The irony is that the very act of anticipating a rate cut—of pricing it into equities, of celebrating record highs—reduces the room for further upside when it arrives. If the cut is delivered, it will be met not with exuberance but with a shrug. If it's withheld, that shrug could turn into a rout.

Even in this lull, there are winners and losers. CoreWeave, the AI data center darling backed by Nvidia, shed more than 9% after posting a larger-than-expected quarterly loss. Meanwhile, Eli Lilly quietly scored a win in India, launching an easy-to-use injector pen for its blockbuster weight-loss drug, Mounjaro. And in the energy world, Venture Global leapt on the back of a legal victory against Shell over LNG delivery contracts.

Beyond corporate earnings, geopolitical and policy narratives are threading themselves into the market mood. A White House revenue-sharing deal with chipmakers—including Nvidia and AMD—hints at a more interventionist U.S. industrial policy toward China. Donald Trump prepares to meet European leaders about the Russo-Ukraine conflict, ahead of a summit with Vladimir Putin.

In other developments, Trump has just appointed an economist loyal to the administration to head the department that compiles them. EJ Antoni has proposed suspending the publication of the monthly employment report in order to publish more reliable data based on a longer time frame. It's an interesting idea in the abstract, but it comes at a particularly opportune moment politically for Donald Trump. He added his voice to the chorus of mockery, ridiculing the head of Goldman Sachs for the bank's latest study on the worrying impact of tariffs. He also renewed his weekly pressure on the Fed chairman, who he considers too lukewarm on rate cuts, by pulling out of his hat the legal proceedings concerning the construction of the Federal Reserve building. And to drive the point home, the US president insisted that tariffs are paid by other countries and bring in "trillions of dollars". Never mind that in reality it's only hundreds of billions and no one really knows who ultimately pays them, although it's clear that a significant share of Trump's tariffs will ultimately be borne by U.S. consumers. What matters is the message.

Apart from Australia (-0.5%, dragged down by its banks after the Commonwealth Bank of Australia's weak results), the Asia-Pacific markets are on a roll. Japan was up more than 1%, but it is the Hang Seng that is standing out with a 2% rise, boosted by optimism on Wall Street and rumors of dozens of IPO plans. Gains are also being seen in South Korea, India, and Taiwan. Europe is bullish, while futures on the main three Wal Street indices are up by about 0.3%.

Today's economic highlights:

On today's agenda: in Germany, January's PPI, the harmonized CPI of the European Union, and the CPI; In the United States, the DOE crude oil inventories. See the full calendar here.

Dollar index: 97,845

97,845 Gold : $3,357

: $3,357 Crude Oil (BRENT) : $66.1 ( WTI ) $63.12

: $66.1 ( ) $63.12 United States 10 years : 4.25%

: 4.25% BITCOIN: $120,180

