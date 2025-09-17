In Asia-Pacific, caution prevails ahead of the US monetary verdict, with the Nikkei 225 down 0.2% in Japan, declines of 0.7% in Australia and Taiwan, and a 1.1% contraction in South Korea. India is faring better (+0.3%), while Hong Kong is up 1.5%, boosted by Baidu. A rebound is expected at the opening in Europe to cover the differential with the United States.
Today's economic highlights
Adjusted inflation figures for the United Kingdom and the eurozone will precede the release of building permits, housing starts, DOE crude inventories, and the FOMC's decision on interest rates at 2:00 p.m. in the United States. See the full agenda here.
- USD / GBP: 0.7326 GBP
- Gold: US$3,678
- Crude Oil (BRENT): US$68.20
- United States 10 years: 4.026%
- BITCOIN: US$116,200
In corporate news:
- Anglogold Ashanti: down between 1.5% and 3% in premarket trading, along with other gold miners, as precious metal prices weaken under pressure from a stronger dollar ahead of the Fed’s policy decision.
- Barrick Mining: down between 1.5% and 3% in premarket trading, part of the broader decline in gold miners.
- Chevron: commodity traders Vitol and Glencore are expected to submit formal bids to acquire a 50% stake in Singapore’s second-largest refinery, according to five sources cited by Reuters.
- Eli Lilly: the experimental GLP-1 pill helped patients lose about 12% of their body weight, with weight loss stabilizing for most over a 72-week trial, according to full study results presented Tuesday at a medical congress. The company also said it is too early to assume it will use the FDA’s new accelerated review procedure for the drug, orforglipron. Meanwhile, Berenberg downgraded the stock to “hold” from “buy.”
- Fedex: Evercore ISI downgraded the stock to “in line” from “outperform.”
- General Mills: reported first-quarter revenue above estimates on Wednesday but maintained its full-year outlook, which calls for a decline in adjusted profit and organic net sales. Shares are down about 1% before the bell.
- Gold Fields: down between 1.5% and 3% in premarket trading, in line with other gold miners.
- Harmony Gold: down between 1.5% and 3% in premarket trading, along with the sector.
- Merck: Berenberg downgraded the stock to “hold” from “buy.”
- New Fortress Energy: surging 48% in premarket trading after announcing a deal to supply liquefied natural gas to the Puerto Rican government.
- Newmont: down between 1.5% and 3% in premarket trading, part of the weakness in gold miners.
- Nvidia: falling 1% in premarket trading after the Financial Times reported that China’s Cyberspace Administration (CAC) ordered the country’s largest tech firms to stop buying all chips from the US artificial intelligence giant.
- Tesla: has reached confidential settlements in two lawsuits related to fatal crashes in California in 2019 involving its Autopilot driver-assistance software, according to court documents.
- Workday: activist investor Elliott Management disclosed Tuesday that it had taken a stake of more than $2 billion in the human resources software provider, while expressing support for management. Shares are up nearly 10% in premarket trading.
Analyst Recommendations:
- Apple: Tigress Financial Partners maintains its strong buy recommendation and raises the price target from $300 to $305.
- Carrier Global: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and cuts the price target from $85 to $75.
- Cencora: Deutsche Bank maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $328 to $322.
- Ferguson: Barclays maintains its overweight rating and raises the price target from $247 to $273.
- Grab Holdings: HSBC downgrades to hold from buy and raises the price target from $6 to $6.20.
- Hasbro: Monness Crespi Hardt maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $80 to $90.
- Lennox International: Oppenheimer maintains its outperform rating and lowers the price target from $730 to $675.
- Nebius Group: Goldman Sachs maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $77 to $120.
- Packaging Corporation of America: Truist Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $238 to $262.
- Penske Automotive Group: Benchmark Co. maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $185 to $190.
- Rambus: Rosenblatt Securities maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $90 to $130.
- Sandisk: Arete Research maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $63 to $102.
- TransDigm Group: Jefferies maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $1,650 to $1,490.
- US Bancorp: Truist Securities maintains its hold rating and raises the price target from $49 to $51.
- Vistra: Daiwa Securities upgrades to buy from hold with a raised price target from $200 to $250.
- Western Alliance Bancorporation: Janney Montgomery Scott maintains its buy rating and raises the price target from $94 to $100.
- Workday: TD Cowen maintains its buy rating and lowers the price target from $310 to $290.