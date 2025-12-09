Cut Rates, Cross Fingers

The global economy is inching forward, but the Fed is about to slice rates even though half the room would rather swallow nails. Central banks bicker, governments wing it, and markets nod along as if any of this resembles a plan. Nvidia's tariff-tweaked China shuffle, Europe muscling into Ukraine talks, and a Fed cutting in confusion all point to the same truth: nobody actually knows what they're doing: they're just doing it anyway.